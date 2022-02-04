Anuj-Anupama’s relationship could not survive before Vanraj’s trick, Kavya’s anger would erupt

Anuj-Anupama can be separated because of Vanraj in ‘Anupama’. Vanraj can fall to any extent to be successful in his cause.

In the popular TV serial ‘Anupama’, Anuj-Anupama may separate due to Vanraj. Vanraj can fall to any extent to be successful in his cause. Many new twists are going to come in the show in the coming episodes. On Anuj’s persuasion, Malvika will break her partnership with Vanraj. After knowing this, Vanraj will instigate Malvika against Anupama.

In the next episode, it will be shown that after breaking the partnership with Vanraj, now Malvika is going to put a big bet in front of Anuj-Anupama. She will put a condition for Anuj to end the partnership with Anupama. On which Vanraj will also be surprised to hear Anuj’s decision.

Vanraj will go to any extent to succeed in his intentions. He will now provoke Malvika. He will tell him that you have obeyed Anuj, but he will never listen to you. Vanraj will leave no stone unturned to provoke Malvika. After this Anuj will talk to Mukku, but she will tell him that you always take away my happiness.

First I loved Akshay, but then you said that he loves my money. You asked me to leave Akshay, I left. At your behest, I married someone else, in which I only felt sad.

Further Malavika will tell him that I left the country for you, left the kingdom. But you were not even told that you can leave Anupama for me. I have always listened to everything you say, but will not listen now. She will tell the truth to Anuj and leave from there.

Both are upset by breaking their partnership with Anupama. In the coming episodes, Anuj will talk to Anupama about this. He will say that you support my decision. On the other hand, Vanraj will reach the office and ask Malvika what decision she has taken. On which she will say that what happened, which should not have happened.