Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty’s The Kashmir Files new release date announced | Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’ new release date announced

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ directed by Vivek Agnihotri, inspired by true events, is now slated to hit the theaters on March 11, 2022. The film was postponed by the makers due to the recent rise in Covid cases in the country.

Announcing the new release date of the film, the makers posted on their social media and wrote, “Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide on the big screen. #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022 #RightToJustice”.

The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the banners of Zee Studios, IAMbuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

It stars Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Farooq Malik aka Bitta (Farooq Ahmed Dar). Inspired by Chinmay Mandlekar and Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narayan, Prakash Belwadi as Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Lakshmi Dutt, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiv Pandit Like a team of fine artists will be seen.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the Kashmiri Pandit community with the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide. It is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 13:44 [IST]