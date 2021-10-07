Anupam Kher Mother Asked For 20 Thousand Lakh Rupees, Video Gone Viral | Anupam Kher’s mother demanded 20 thousand lakh rupees! Know the whole matter

New Delhi: Anupam Kher keeps sharing videos with his mother every day. People like the innocent style of Anupam’s mother Dulari. Every time Anupam is seen giving a gift to his mother, but this time Anupam’s mother has given him a gift and has demanded something in return that made Anupam’s ears stand up.

Anupam Kher shared the video

Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari is quite popular on social media. His videos are very much liked by social media users. Anupam Kher has recently shared a video of him. In this video, she is seen scolding her son. Along with this, a demand of 10, 20 thousand rupees has also been demanded from them. On Navratri, Anupam Kher has posted a cute video of Maa Dulari with the caption Jai Mata Di.

Gifts given to Anupam Kher

In the video shared by Anupam Kher, his mother is showing him by opening the shirts. She has brought these shirts to gift them. Anupam praises these shirts, then she says that if you are lying, Anupam says that why would I lie. Anupam asks, is all mine or 1 to be taken. On this, his mother says, if you have all your likes, then take everything, what is more than you in the world. When Anupam asks for the money for shirts, he says, I do not remember. Anupam asks, his mother gets furious after hearing that he has given money or not and says, it was your father, who would leave like this? After this she says, 10, 20 thousand lakhs were given, la de de.

Anupam Kher said this thing

Anupam Kher has written a caption with the video, Mother brought some shirts. It should have been just a simple transaction process but with Dulari it is not possible. They need to talk here and there and also to bring my ‘father’ into the conversation without any meaning. See it yourself and enjoy. Long live the Mother.

