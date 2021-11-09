Anupam Kher shared a quote on relationship, Kumar Viswas shared his experience

Actor Anupam Kher is very active on social media. He keeps sharing videos and photos to stay connected with his fans. Now recently he has shared a quote on relationships on which poet Kumar Vishwas has commented. Anupam Kher shared a quote on trust in relationships, after which Kumar Vishwas narrated his experience.

In fact, Anupam Kher wrote in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle, ‘No matter what the relationship, the password is just one – “Trust”!’ Retweeting this tweet of Anupam Kher, Kumar Vishwas said that it is not so. He wrote in his tweet, ‘It is not so. The relationships of some pythons in the sleeves are also revealed with passwords like “Chanda-Gupta”. This is the experience of this “trust” itself, Anupam Kher Bhai ji.

Twitter users are also giving their feedback on this answer of Kumar Vishwas. In fact, when Kumar Vishwas was in the Aam Aadmi Party and was angry with the party for Ashish Khaitan leaving the party, he targeted Arvind Kejriwal and said, ‘We had come out to make Chandra Gupta, what did we know to become Chanda Gupta? Will go.’

It is not so. Some pythons of the sleeves? Relationships can be opened even with passwords like “Chanda-Gupta”??? It is the experience of this “faith” itself. @AnupamPKher Brother ???? https://t.co/JVQgxSPGYY — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) November 8, 2021

Users are also replying to Kumar Vishwas regarding this context. A user named Pooja Singh wrote, ‘Everyone has a lot of faith in this line of Vishwas Bhai.’ A user named Arun Mishra wrote, ‘How long will this Chanda Gupta wala pain last you, poet?’ A user named L Kant Mishra wrote, ‘Someone says crazy, some thinks crazy. But only Kejriwal understands Kumar’s restlessness.

A user named Shahenshah Jahangir wrote, ‘Kaviraj ji is not letting you sleep in the Rajya Sabha chair.’ A user named Rajiv wrote, ‘Kaviraj has just gone to Chanda Gupta’s era, you are watching the condition of Gupta’s boss, are roaming temple temple. Now the whole family has been engaged in worship.’ A user named Amit Sharma wrote, ‘The tussle for the Rajya Sabha seat is still not gone.’