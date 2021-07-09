Anupam Kher Shared Last Message from The Kashmir Files Line Producer Sarahna | Anupam Kher’s film producer commits suicide, actor shares last message on social media

New Delhi: Renowned producer Appreciation recently committed suicide and this information was given by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on his social media. He told that he was shocked to know this news.

Message to Anupam

Appreciation, the line producer of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, committed suicide in his own house on June 30, 2021. Anupam Kher has also shared a post and his last message for appreciation on his social media account. This post is becoming very viral on social media. Anupam Kher told that Appreciation had sent this message to me a few days before his death.

Praise’s death shocked Anupam

Anupam Kher writes, ‘She was bright, talented, helpful and excellent in her work. He sent me a message of his best wishes on my mother’s birthday. I had called him and talked to him and mother had blessed him. She looked absolutely fine and today I got the message of her death from her phone. Which really shook me and made me very sad. Spoke to his lost mother very well.

prayed for peace of soul

Anupam Kher further writes in his post, ‘Depression is affecting today’s young generation to a great extent. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and hope God gives strength to his mother and brother to deal with this grief. Very sad. om Shanti’

‘The Kashmir Files’ to release on August 15

Let us tell you that ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher are in this film. It is scheduled to release on 15 August 2021. This film is based on Kashmiri Hindus.

