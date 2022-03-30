Anupam Kher Shared picture with actor Darshan Kumar wrote that something new is about to happen – Is anyone making a “big film” on petrol and diesel? – Anupam Kher shared the picture and wrote – If something new is going to happen then people started taking fun like this.

Anupam Kher played the role of Kashmiri Pandit in the film The Kashmir Files. Anupam Kher was highly praised for this role. While praising people, they also said that Anupam Kher did not act in the role of the film, but has lived that role. Now Anupam Kher shared a picture with another actor of The Kashmir Files and wrote that ‘Now something new is going to happen’.

Anupam Kher shared the picture: Sharing a picture with actor Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher wrote, “Something new is about to happen guys, how was our new look? Jai Ho!” After this tweet by Anupam Kher, curiosity has increased among the people that after all, on which project they are going to work. Although people are giving their feedback on social media.

People’s reactions: A user named Amrita Tripathi wrote that “Looks like a big film is going to be made on petrol diesel prices “big film”. A user named Sharma ji wrote that “After digesting 200 crore Kashmir files, they are coming again to loot”. ” A user named Shiv Prakash Upadhyay wrote that “Don’t do anything new anymore, everyone is shaken up. The second “new” will not be able to withstand.”

A user named Javedam wrote that “So far how many Kashmiri Pandits have returned home and all those 200 crores went to your stomach. What out of 200 crores was given to Kashmiri Pandits. A user named Salman Abbasi wrote that “Sir ji you are a very good actor, sir ji make a film on Hindu-Muslim unity too. Whatever message you give, the whole country follows it.”

Something new is about to happen guys….. Kuch naya hone wala hai doston…. How was our new look?? Jai Ho! , @DarshanKumaar pic.twitter.com/hW3xAathwg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 29, 2022

A user named Armaan Khan wrote that “this time too only hatred will be served, nothing new friends.” One user wrote that “Anupam Kher ji, just make another film “The Berojgar Files”. A user named Shivam wrote that “Has the advance been received to work on the new plot of 2024.” A user named Nilesh wrote that “he knows that now he has to remove the color of Kashmir and apply another color.”

A user named Sushil Verma wrote that “You are also serving the country by revealing the old tales sir… people are getting to know the reality.” A user named Sumit wrote that “fearing to see your words, pray that the upcoming surprise is not scary.”