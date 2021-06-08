Anupam Kher to anchor Discovery+ documentary on impact of 2001 Bhuj earthquake; trailer unveiled

Discovery+ has unveiled the trailer of Bhuj: The Day India Shook today, a documentary on one among primarily essentially the most dangerous earthquakes that hit India, befriend in 2001. Premiering on 11 June, the documentary is anchored by Anupam Kher.

Bhuj: The Day India paperwork the survivors of the quake, gathers eyewitness accounts and first-hand pictures to retrace the steps of this dangerous hazard that not handiest modified how one seems to be at earthquakes in India, nonetheless additionally city planning, scientific revolution, and the eventual formation of a nationwide hazard discount drive in its aftermath.

The film utilises key archival pictures savor motion pictures, pictures, newspaper headlines and satellite tv for pc television for laptop pictures of Gujarat to impress the mishap and the fallout.

Chief Fireplace Officer, Rajesh Bhatt (Ahmedabad Fireplace & Emergency Merchandise and firms), Jim Livingstone, Group Medic (World Rescue Corp), Sumer Chopra, Director at Institute of Seismological Be taught, Gujarat, Kushala Rajendran, Geologist (Professor (Retd), Centre for Earth Sciences, Bangalore), amongst different consultants together with survivors fabricate the core of the story to encapsulate the specifics of the chance.

Speaking about anchoring the masks, Kher says, “Each cramped side of the incident gave me goosebumps, I am able to handiest educate referring to the fabricate of impact it could perhaps probably even have had on the fogeys who expert it first-hand. Narrating this prime class documentary grew to become an emotional rush for me and my coronary coronary heart goes out to each particular person, each survivor, each family that grew to become impacted by this unexpected hazard. It additionally fills me with pleasure being the face of this specific documentary and procure this story to each nook of this nation as a result of I really consider, the power of such heroes should be well-liked”.

Try the trailer proper right here