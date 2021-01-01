Anupam Kher Video Pakistan Bollywood: Video: Anupam Kher’s children were found to be Pakistani

Many videos go viral on social media. Sometimes these videos also contain misinformation. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has also fallen victim to a similar misinformation. The real Anupam shared a video in which children are seen performing in a band with jugaad instruments. His performance is getting a lot of praise on social media.

Sharing this video, Anupam wrote, ‘Some children from a village in India have formed a band together. This band has no modern equipment. And which tune did they choose? Of the military band. Because they know that ‘the real power is in the heart !!’ Greetings to these children. Where are these kids? ‘



Replying to this, Pakistani social activist Shehzad Roy tweeted, ‘Thank you Anupam Kher Sir, I shared this video a few days ago. You are saying that these smart kids are from India but I want to tell you here that these kids are from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with him and have also sent him some necessary instruments.

We will tell you that earlier there were also videos of some Pakistani news channels showing these children. The boys are residents of the Hunza Valley near Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Now maybe Anupam Kher will share a video only after watching this video.