Anupam Kher Video Pakistan Bollywood: Video: Anupam Kher’s children were found to be Pakistani
Replying to this, Pakistani social activist Shehzad Roy tweeted, ‘Thank you Anupam Kher Sir, I shared this video a few days ago. You are saying that these smart kids are from India but I want to tell you here that these kids are from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with him and have also sent him some necessary instruments.
We will tell you that earlier there were also videos of some Pakistani news channels showing these children. The boys are residents of the Hunza Valley near Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Now maybe Anupam Kher will share a video only after watching this video.
#Anupam #Kher #Video #Pakistan #Bollywood #Video #Anupam #Khers #children #Pakistani
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.