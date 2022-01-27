Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari blessed PM Narendra Modi, the video went viral! Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari blessed PM Narendra Modi, the video went viral!

Republic Day was celebrated with pomp. Tableaux of different states were displayed on this occasion. The entire ceremony was telecast live on TV, which was enjoyed by the general public to Bollywood celebs. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has shared a video, in which his mother Dulari Bai is seen praising PM Modi tremendously. Republic Day was celebrated with pomp across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the main function held at Rajpath in Delhi. Tableaux of every state were displayed on this occasion.

The entire event was broadcast live, which was enjoyed by everyone from the general public to Bollywood celebs. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has shared a funny video on his social media a few minutes ago, in which his mother Dulari is seen praising Prime Minister Modi tremendously.

Anupam shared the video and wrote- Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! I asked my mother about today’s Republic Day parade and I am sharing with you what she said about you. Mother’s words come out of the heart. His and the blessings of crores of such mothers are with you.

#HappyRepublicDay!!#DulariRocks Dulari was seen praising Prime Minister Modi. Responding, Anupam Kher’s mother says – Did you see it, 2-3 hours in the morning.

That’s why I know, on hearing this, Anupam interrupts and asks what? So she speaks Modi ji, then Anupam asks what did Modi sahib do, as soon as he listens to the son, his mother starts laughing while saluting Modi. Then she says – I do not know why I am happy seeing them, I do not understand. I feel like you are right there. Anupam Kher says as soon as he listens to his mother – what is the matter.

Dulari’s prediction, Modi will win–

Anupam Kher tells his mother that he was looking good wearing a cap. Then Dulari says – Wearing a cap and wearing a muffler, it must have been cold, wouldn’t it be very cold. But Modi ji is a good person at heart. That’s why God is always with them. Then Dulari says with enthusiasm, this time also see that he will win the election, I can give it in writing. Human kindness works for human beings.

Such is his nature. He’s a good person. Then Anupam Kher says – if it is good for the country, then his mother also says yes to him and says – He is a very good person. Whatever he does for his home or for others is good for the world.

He does not have separate minds, he has only one mind. There is a heart that I have to do good for everyone. I say that I will not do bad to anyone. It does not come in my mind, I first bless the world and then I give it to you people. Love everyone, protect everyone.

Thursday, January 27, 2022, 17:05 [IST]