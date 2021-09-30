Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari Kher’s video: Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari walks like a model with a new purse

Anupam Kher has shared a new video of mother Dulari Kher, in which she is seen walking like a model with her new purse. Anupam Kher shared the video and said that she had bought a purse for her mother from America, which she liked very much and she was seen walking with her like a model.

Anupam Kher often makes some videos with his mother (Anupam Kher I Dulari) and shows them to the fans. Anupam has recently returned from a foreign tour. On her return from America, Anupam brought a beautiful gift for her mother.





Sharing this funny video, Anupam Kher wrote, ‘Mom walked like a model. Dulari liked the bag I brought from America, but she was not happy with only 500 in it. But when asked to walk around like a model with a bag, he did not do so, but added some more acting to his side. In this video, mother Anupam is seen asking about her health and her daughter-in-law’s health. She is asking- How are you, is my ray okay?

Anupam writes, ‘She has no idea how popular she is. She says people recognize her even wearing a mask and this is the most innocent part of life. In the video, he is telling his mother – everyone was asking about you wherever I went to do the show, Dulari’s name was applauded. “People recognize me even after wearing a mask,” she says. In the video, fans love this mother-child bond.

People love the natural style of Anupam Kher and her mother Dulari. As Anupam lives in the house, Macha tries to shoot a video, speaks.