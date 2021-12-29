Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari reveals her grandson Sikandar’s childhood secret, video viral! Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari reveals childhood of grandson Sikandar

Anupam Kher has shared pictures and videos of his niece Vrinda’s wedding on social media. Along with this, the actor has shared a video of his mother and son Sikandar where Dadli is narrating the childhood things of the grandson. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is very active on social media. He always keeps his mind open among the fans on social media. Not only this, he also speaks openly on the issues going on across the country. These days Anupam Kher is busy with his niece Vrinda Kher’s wedding.

Who is the daughter of his brother Raju Kher. The actor has shared many scintillating videos of his niece’s wedding and one more video has surfaced, in which both his mother Dulari and his son Sikander are talking and their mother is telling about the childhood of Sikandar which never happened. Have heard before and no one knows about it.

Actually, Anupam Kher shared a video on his official Koo Instagram account, where his mother is asking Sikander to darken his hair so that he does not look old and along with it the rest. Telling the people standing that in childhood, Alexander used to be very heavy,

The reason for which was that he used to eat even without hunger and eats up to 10 eggs that too simultaneously. Hearing this, all the people Alexander and the people standing together started having fun on this matter and Alexander’s leg has also been pulled. Even before this, many such videos of Vrinda’s wedding have come to the fore,

But a video which is being liked a lot by the people, especially their fans, in which they write that I do not know when Brinda has become so big. In this video together they write that it is said that girls become alien after marriage. But we believe that we have only got his house shifted, from Mumbai to Delhi. Nipun’s house. Now he has two families. There are many people who share happiness and sorrow. Be happy! Blessings!

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:56 [IST]