Anupama 24th July Written Updates: Anupama decides to evict Kavya and Vanraj from the house, family members are shocked

New Delhi. Kavya has a lot of trouble with Vanraj’s cafe opening in Anupama’s dance class. In such a situation, Kavya and Rakhi Dave keep questioning Anupama’s character. Seeing Vanraj and Anupama distributing pamphlets on the streets, she gets enraged and comes home and creates a spectacle. Amidst which Anupama makes a big decision. Know what will happen in the latest episode of the show Anupama.

Tosho also spoke against the family

After Rakhi Dave, Tosho also tells Vanraj that he is also ashamed that Fatirch is part of the family. Anupama says that her family is working hard so feeling ashamed. Vanraj tells Toso that he didn’t have to at least take the help of his mother-in-law. Hearing this, Anupama tells Rakhi Dev to go but Kavya says that she cannot end the conversation like this. Rakhi Dave blames Anupama for giving the idea to Vanraj. Rakhi Dave tells Anupama not to try to be a business woman.

Questions raised on Anupama-Vanraj’s friendship

Rakhi also questions Dave Vanraj and Anupama’s friendship. Rakhi Dave says that a boy and a girl can be friends, but ex wife and ex husband cannot be friends. Kavya also calls Anupama on. At the same time, when Babu ji also silences Kavya, Rakhi Dave tells about talking about insolence with Babu ji. Hearing this, Anupama says to show it. Rakhi taunts Anupama about Dave Vanraj. It also makes several serious allegations. Kavya also says that knowing that she lives with Vanraj so that he can steal it from her.

Bow explained to Kavya and Rakhi Dave

After listening to Kavya, Bo explains that he gives what he has. Bow explains to Kavya and Rakhi that just as Rakhi Dave has poison and he has less brain, he can only do so much. Bow warns Kavya and Rakhi Dave that if they ever question Anupama again, she will play sitar under both of their ears. Rakhi tells Dave that she should not start begging from her daughter so she comes to their house. Hearing this, Anupama and Vanraj speak together. On which Rakhi Dave then questions the relationship between the two.

Anupama told the woman the enemy of the woman

Rakhi Dave talks about Anupama and Vanraj’s tuning. Rakhi Dave says that there were two women in Vanraj’s life and there are two even today. There is a lot of ruckus between Rakhi Dave and Anupama. Rakhi threatens to sue Dave Bo. Then Anupama says that a woman’s enemy is a woman. If she was crying after divorce, no one would have bothered. Today she is happy. She has no complaints with her ex-husband, she has moved on in her life. So everyone has started questioning his character.

Anupama asked Kavya-Vanraj to leave the house

Anupama decides that she will end Kavya and Vanraj’s troubles forever. Anupama asks Kavya if she has a problem with her stay in the house. Kavya tells Anupama that she has a problem with the cafe too. Then Anupama says that then he should tie the same and leave. Anupama asks Kavya and Vanraj to leave the house. At the same time, Anupama tells that her name is written on the cafe papers just for work.

Anupama troubled by questions arising on character

When Bo tells Anupama what she is doing. She then says that she is tired of Kavya and Rakhi Dave’s taunts and always has to get a character certificate. Kavya’s tone changes after hearing about leaving the house. She says how will she survive when she does not have a job and a house. Anupama says that it is not her problem.

Anupama realized Vanraj’s mistake

Vanraj is shocked by Anupama’s decision. He says that he has not said anything. Then Anupama says that it is her fault that she remains silent even when the time comes. Neither he could silence his wife Kavya nor could he explain his wealth. Then Kavya joins hands in front of Anupama that she and Vanraj have neither when nor home. So where will they go? Then Anupama says how did everyone feel being her poetry.

Anupama says that everyone had a problem with her goodness. Anupama warns Kavya that if she becomes Kavya then there will be trouble for her too and if she points fingers at her character then she will show what she has said today.

After so much uproar, Anupama starts making distance from Vanraj. Bow goes to the chef in the cafe and asks Anupama to make a dish to eat with him, but Anupama agrees to go to the cafe. In such a situation, Kavya tells Vanraj that he does not need anyone, he does not have him

