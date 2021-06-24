Anupama 24th June 2021 Written Updates vat savitri vrat

New Delhi. Many twists are coming one after the other in the show ‘Anupama’. Anupama has thrown out Kavya’s wife Geeta from the house. On the other hand, Kavya does not leave a single opportunity to taunt Anupama. The show will show the worship of Vat Savitri’s fast. Kavya is very happy about this. But Anupama is very sad inside. Know what will happen in the latest episode of the show ‘Anupama’.

Anupama explained to Geeta Bai

Anupama and Kavya fight a lot after seeing Geeta Bai’s misbehavior growing in the house. After which Anupama decides that Geeta Bai will no longer work in the house. While leaving home, Anupama goes to Geeta Bai and explains to her. Hearing this, Geeta becomes emotional. She tells Anupama that she wants to work with him. Call him whenever you need him. Geeta gives back all the money to Anupama after deducting one day’s money.

Talk between Bo-Anupama

As Geeta leaves, Anupama goes to Baa and sees that she is having a headache. Anupama asks to make tea but Bo starts taunting Kavya. Anupama explains to Baa that she should not speak between Kavya and Vanraj. After which Anupama hugs Bo as mother. She sees Kavya and thinks to herself that Anupama is quite a driver.

Vat Savitri fast

Kinchal on his way to the office asks Anupama to bring all the things as he does not know where to get what. Bow tells Anupama that she should bring the items of worship. Hearing this, Kavya asks what is the worship. Anupama tells that Vat is the fast of Savitri. In this fast, a wife worships her husband for his long life.

Samar-Nandani’s love

Samar takes food to Nandani’s house. While eating food to Nandani, Nandani tells how people go hungry. Hearing this, Samar says that after marriage, sometimes one has to starve to keep the fast. Hearing this, Nandani starts making fun of Samar. Seeing this, Samar Vat does not tell Nandini about the Savitri fast.

Kavya advises Anupama to go home

Bow, Kinchal and Anupama sit in the courtyard preparing for the worship of Vat Savitri Vrat. Just then Kavya comes and tells Anupama to go to her house tomorrow. If she stays here, Vanraj and seeing him together will fry the water. Also keep an eye on us. Hearing this, Anupama says that she cannot become Kavya. Anupama advises Kavya to never become Anupama. Always hold your relationship firmly.

Anupama’s Spill Pain

Anupama is feeding her daughter-in-law Kinchal before the Vat Savitri fast. When everyone leaves for food, Bo asks Anupama if she is fine. Hearing this, Anupama gets emotional and tells Bo that something is not right. Anupama reminds Bo how she used to feed him earlier. This will be the first time that she will not keep the fast of Vat Savitri. Anupama says what broke a relationship is all over. Bow explains to Anupama that old wounds will only slowly heal. But be prepared for new wounds.

