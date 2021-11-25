Anupama 25 Nov 2021, Preview Episode: I love you – Anuj spoke without hesitation, the ground slipped under Anupama’s feet – Anupama: I love you

In the upcoming episodes, it will be seen that Anupama will make a special chocolate cake for her friend Anuj and take her to the office. Meanwhile, I love you will come out of Anuj’s mouth in excitement.

In the show Anupama, something exciting is going on in Anupama’s life, which the fans are very excited to see. That’s why the show is currently winning in terms of TRP. Anupuma and Anuj’s sequence is currently attracting a lot of attention from the audience. At the same time, through mutual understanding between the two, the closeness is constantly increasing in the show.

But the matter will be different here. Actually, Anupama will get misunderstanding here. What is that ever since Bapuji told Anupama that she should think seriously about Anuj. In such a situation, Anupama is now feeling everything about Anuj. When Anupama reaches with the cake, Anuj will see the cake and get caught in the box and then he will say as soon as Anupama turns – I love you. In fact, he will not say I love you to Anupama but to the chocolate cake. Later Anupama will be shocked to see this.

It is to be known, earlier that Bapuji had given Anupama Kol the freedom to decide his fate. Bapuji had said that Anupama should only listen to her heart. Bapuji had told Anupama- ‘Only names of Radha-Krishna ji were found. Let Radha-Krishna meet son in this age. It was in the hands of Kanha ji to send Anuj into your life. It is in your hands to let it enter your mind.’ Anupama was shocked by these words of Bapu ji. Anupama was surprised during this that what Bapuji is saying.

Let me tell you, it will be shown in the show, whenever Anuj calls Anupama for some work, then songs will play in Anupama’s mind – ‘The paths of the two who are far and wide, they meet, for each other. ‘ While Anupama will be seen coming closer to Anuj, Veer will be very angry with Kavya inside. Because now Kavya’s name is on the papers, hence Veer is silent at the moment.