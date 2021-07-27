Anupama 27th July Written Updates: Kavya seeks Anupama’s help for Vanraj’s cafe, will save Kaif’s respect

New Delhi. Rakhi Dave is trying her best to take her daughter Kinchal away from Anupama’s house. She comes to the cafe and creates a tamasha and divides the family. Along with this, she also gives money for the food of her sent customers to make Vanraj look down. Seeing this, Vanraj and his entire family get sad. A new twist will be seen in the show. Know what will happen in the latest episode of show Anupama tonight.

Kavya took money from Rakhi Dave

Rakhi Dave sends a customer to the cafe. The whole family gets angry knowing this. Rakhi Dave also gives money to people. To whom Vanraj gives back to Rakhi Dave and asks him to get his brain treated with this money. Where Vanraj refuses to take money from Rakhi Dave. On the other hand, Kavya tells Vanraj why he cannot take money from Rakhi Dev. Kavya takes money from Rakhi Dave even after Vanraj accepts lakhs. Rakhi makes up her mind to break up the family and close down the cafe as Dave goes and shifts Kinchal to her pent house.

Kinchal apologizes for the act of mother Rakhi Dave

Seeing Vanraj upset, Kinchal comes to him. Kinchal tells Vanraj that she found out what her mother did in the cafe. She apologizes to Vanraj for his behavior. Vanraj forbids Kinchal from doing so. Kinchal tells Vanraj that she explains a lot to her mother. Vanraj tells Kinchal that this is a matter between elders. You just focus on yourself and the office. Just then, Kinchal sees that a bottle of oil is kept nearby. She takes a bottle of oil and goes to Vanraj and starts champing.

Daughter-in-law Kinchal gave Champi to Vanraj

Anupama and Bo are happy seeing Vanraj champing. Bow says that she took a long time to convince the daughter-in-law, but Vanraj turned out to be wiser than her. Bo and Anupama are happy that both their daughters-in-law think of the house.

Vanraj’s family happy with the arrival of food critic Mansi Jain

Nandani comes running to Anupama’s house. Nandani tells that you know food critic Mansi Jain. Bow thinks she is talking about cricket. But Kinchal explains that nowadays people read about the place before going anywhere. Nandani tells that she too shared the details of the cafe on a site. His cafe has been selected and Mansi Jain will come to the cafe. The whole family becomes happy after hearing this. But they get tensed that nothing should go wrong.

Anupama agreed to come to the cafe

Vanraj goes to the cafe and tastes the food prepared by the chef. Vanraj does not like to eat. The chef tells Vanraj that this dish was taught by Anupama to cook, but still less and more remains in the food. The chef asks Vanraj to call Anupama for tomorrow. Vanraj refuses to call Anupama. Hearing this, Kavya goes to Anupama and asks for help in the cafe. Anupama agrees clearly.

Taste like Anupama missing from food

Bo cooks food with his own hands. Vanraj tastes and says that Anupama does not have the same taste. Bo says that she taught Anupama to cook. But she learned but she could not bring that taste in her hands. Bo tries to cook again. Vanraj thinks to himself that he knows that he will not be able to taste like Anupama.

Mansi Jain orders Anupama’s dish

Baa lakh tries that she can cook food like Anupama but she fails again and again. Just then the food critic Mansi Jain reaches the cafe. Kavya gets nervous seeing Mansi Jain’s look. The waiter takes the menu to Mansi Jain. Everyone is praying that they do not order Anupama’s dish. Then Mansi Jain orders Thepla Dies and Dokla Sandwiches. Hearing this, everyone shakes their heads. Just then Anupama comes and tells about cooking.

( PrecapVanraj sings a song in the cafe to impress Mansi Jain. Samar and Anupama also dance. Mansi Jain notices all these things. Also, when Mansi Jain asks to take Honor’s photo, Kavya goes and stands with Vanraj. Vanraj asks to bring Babuji but Kavya agrees. Everyone is surprised to see whom.)

