Anupama 29th June 2021 Written Updates Anupama Kinjal Fight

New Delhi. Ever since Kavya has come to Vanraj’s house in the show Anupama. The spectacle in the house has doubled. Making Kinchal a prank, Kavya instigates him against Anupama and Bo. Kinchal also forgets her dignity and misbehaves with Anupama and Bo. On the other hand, Kavya tells Rakhi Dave how she has got her daughter to work as a maid. Hearing this, Rakhi Dave gets furious. Know what will happen tonight in the latest episode of Anupama.

sad about kinchal things

Kinchel gets fed up with Bo’s words and tells Anupama too. Kinchal tells Anupama that it is not necessary that everyone should be like her and when this happens in this house, till then no daughter-in-law will be able to make her place in this house. Kinchal leaves saying this and Anupama gets stunned. Kavya tells the boy and Anupama that now even her daughter-in-law has told that the real root of the trouble is Anupama. Kinchal’s words are going on in Anupama’s mind.

Kavya scolded Rakhi Dave

Kavya tells Rakhi to Dave about the fight with Kinchal. Kavya tells how Kinchle has to answer Anupama and Baa today. Also, Kavya tells Rakhi Dave that Anupama has started getting more school work. At the same time, his mother’s health is also bad. In such a situation, she goes in the morning and comes home at night. In such a situation, Kinchle has to do both home and office work. Rakhi Dave gets furious on hearing this.

Anupama’s pain spilled in front of Babuji

Anupama is very upset about what happened with Kinchal. She is crying sitting alone. Then Babuji comes. Anupama tells Babu ji that she has failed. She had promised Kinchal that she would not let him become Anupama. But now the same thing is happening. Babu ji explains to Anupama that it is not her fault but the fault of the circumstances. Anupama believes that as much as she is getting from Kinchal. She’s doing that much.

Kinchle talks with Toso

Tosho comes from office and he asks Kinchal if he had an argument with Bo and Anupama. Kinchle thinks that Bo has told, but Toso reveals that Kavya has told him. Kinchel tells Tosh how Bo is troubled by everything. Meanwhile, Babu convinces Ji-Bo to change his ways. Even if you explain something to Kinchle, then explain it to her with love. Toso also explains to Kinchle in the same way. Meanwhile, Anupama comes to talk to Kinchal. But then Kavya comes and tells Anupama where she is standing. He is part of his Vanraj.

Rakhi Dave did a tamasha

Rakhi Dave comes home seeing Kinchal upset and starts shouting at Anupama. Rakhi Dave tells Anupama that she had promised that she would not allow Kinchal to be imprisoned in the four walls. Rakhi tells Dave that she has raised Kinchal like a queen. But today the same girl is making rotis in the kitchen. Vegetables are coming in hand. Rakhi says that she loves you all but you guys are not worthy of her love.

Rakhi Dave threatened the police

After hearing Vanraj and Rakhi Dave’s argument, Babu ji says that don’t accuse each other knowing this incomplete thing. Rakhi Dave says that she is talking now. She can also complain to the police. Against everyone as well as against you. Seeing Rakhi’s behavior with Babu ji, Anupama is unable to stop herself and Rakhi tells Dave that she will not tolerate this.

