Anupama 30th June 2021 Written Updates Kinjal Anupama relationship

New Delhi. These days in the show Anupama, instead of kinchal, the attitude is troubling the whole family. Kinchal’s mother Rakhi Dave comes to the house and creates a lot of ruckus because of working at home. At the same time, she also threatens to send the entire family to jail. In such a situation, Anupama comes forward and asks Rakhi to end the conversation with Dave. Know what will happen in today’s latest episode.

Anupama replied to Rakhi Dev

Rakhi Dave gets furious for getting Kinchal to work in the house. Rakhi Dave threatens to send the entire family to jail. She also says that she will send Babu ji to jail. Hearing this, Anupama tells Rakhi Dave that whatever happened, she believes that it should not have happened. Then Bo Rakhi explains to Dave how the whole family helps Kinchal. No one forces him to work. The whole family starts fighting over Kinchal’s work in the house.

Rakhi Dave misbehaved with the whole family

Rakhi Dave clashes with the entire family over Kinchal. Meanwhile, when Pakhi, Tosho and Samar try to say something. So Rakhi Dave silences them too. Rakhi Dave says that the whole family is trying to surround her daughter. Everyone is just taking the side of Anupama. Slowly a fight breaks out in the whole family and Anupama stands silently.

Anupama explained to the whole family

Anupama silences everyone and explains how Bo, Kinchle and she are wrong and right. Anupama Rakhi tells Dave to end this matter here. Anupama tells the whole family that now no one will bother Kinchal. Also, no one will ask him to do any work. Anupama tells Kinchal that she will not let him become Anupama. Also, from now on she will do all the work herself. Anupama promises Kinchal that she will never let him become Anupama.

Anupama’s broken heart

Anupama is badly broken by Kinchal’s words. She goes to her room and cries remembering the moments spent with Kinchal. Anupama remembers what Kinchal said. When she says that she does not want to be Anupama. Also, if compared to Anupama again and again, how will a daughter-in-law be able to make her place in the house.

Vanraj warned Kavya

Seeing the whole family in this trouble, Vanraj explains to Kavya that if she does not help people, then stop fighting. Vanraj explains to Kavya that he also wants his family to understand him. His children consider him a mother by heart. But she does not do anything that she considers her good. Kavya tells Vanraj that she finds the problem of every problem the same.

Anupama explained to Ba

Anupama is making an alarm to get up early. Just then Bow comes and talks to Anupama about whatever she does. Bow says that she admits that she gets angry very quickly but Kinchel also responded to her. which was wrong. Anupama tells Baa what she is saying. Exactly but Kinchle is still learning. Bo explains how things had to be done in his time. Nowadays, even after all, there is no patience in the children. Anupama explains to Bo and makes up her mind to fix the relationship with Kinchal.

( PreRakhi Dave comes to the house and makes a lot of spectacle. Rakhi Dave does a lot of drama in getting Kinchal to do household chores. In the end, Anupama promises Kinchal that from today onwards she will never face any kind of trouble. )