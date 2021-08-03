Anupama 3rd August written updates: Pakhi broke all limits while misbehaving with Anupama, the whole family has started disintegrating

New Delhi. Anupama and Vanraj are already very worried about the tax, but still their children are not supporting them even in this time. Pakhi misbehaves with Anupama. The whole family gets shocked and upset seeing this. Because of Pakhi, there is a lot of drama in the house. At the same time, Toshho also tells him to leave the house. Anupama also gets sad seeing this. Know what will happen tonight in the latest episode of Anupama.

Mama ji consoled Anupama

Seeing Anupama crying, Mama ji comes to take care of her. Mama ji explains to Anupama that earlier he used to get angry at Kanha ji for giving him amnesia. But then today it seems that I wish this was the case with everyone. Only then does Mama ji act to forget. Laughter comes on Anupama’s face. That’s when Babu ji asks Mama ji that he did this knowing that he didn’t. Mama ji says that he had remembered his duty. Babu ji tells Mama ji that everyone is sad in the house. Everything will be fine, won’t it? Mamaji then forgets what Babuji was asking him.

Kavya raged on Vanraj

Kavya and Vanraj were returning after meeting their friends. Kavya gets angry. Kavya says why did she tell her to take money from her friends. Vanraj says that he also talked for the job. Kavya says that her friends know that she does not have a job. Kavya says that don’t know what she enjoys in telling people her problems. The argument between Kavya and Vanraj escalates.

Then Kavya tells Vanraj to lower his voice. Vanraj says where did he hear his voice just now. Go and ask Anupama. Vanraj tells Kavya that he is already upset. 20 lakh noose is around his and Anupama’s neck, so he should learn to control his Zumba.

Anupama gets very happy seeing Pakhi practicing dance. Anupama says that once she has a competition tomorrow, then she will talk. Anupama thinks to herself that her misbehavior will not work every day. Anupama sees Pakhi’s dress and thinks that she will be too big on it. Also sewing is done. She will fly away soon. Anupama starts correcting Pakhi’s dress. Anupama starts planning that she will watch Pakhi’s dance while sitting in the first row. Also she will whistle.

Pakhi shouted at mother Anupama

Seeing the dress in mother’s hands, Pakhi shouts why are you touching my dress? Pakhi starts shouting at Anupama. Pakhi says that bestie must have done all her work. Pakhi says that she must be missing a lot. Pakhi says that she does this so that she can become great. Pakhi starts shouting at Anupama. Anupama tells Pakhi to focus on her dance.

Just then Pakhi starts shouting loudly, hearing this, Babu ji and Bo come. Babuji explains to Pakhi that she should talk to her mother properly. But Pakhi starts to misbehave. Pakhi tells Anupama that she has grown up and doesn’t need her.

quarrel between Tosho-Kinchle

Pakhi’s voice reaches to Toshho and Kinchal while fighting with Anupama. Tosho angrily says that drama has started again in this house. Kinchal tells Toso that there is no such house in the world. Where there is no quarrel Tosho tells Kinchal not to become a carbon copy of his mother. At the same time, Kinchal also says that she should not become like her mother. Kinchle comes down in trouble.

Pakhi narrated bad things to Anupama

Pakhi Ba reminds her when she ran away from home. She was so scared then. Bow says that Anupama was worried about her so she was fixing his clothes. Pakhi screams a lot and angrily tells Anupama very badly. Pakhi doesn’t even listen to Bo. Just then Tosho comes in the middle and starts taunting the family members. In this Kavya comes and increases the fight even more. Kavya says that Anupama is fond of becoming great.

Pakhi told a lie to Vanraj

Vanraj asks what happened? Anupama tries to end the conversation but Pakhi and Kavya tell the matter to Vanraj in a wrong way. Pakhi says that everyone is troubling her unnecessarily and Baa and Babu ji are scolding her. Then Tosho tells Vanraj that as soon as he came to know that he has to go to sleep. Their spectacle started.

Anupama asked Tosh to go home.

Hearing Tosh’s words, Anupama says that then leave the house and go away. Anupama tells Tosho that Mann has already left Pant House. Take your body too. He suffocates in this house. Go where he can breathe freely. Anupama tells Tosho to leave this house and go to Pant House. Anupama apologizes with folded hands in front of Pakhi.

( PrecapAnupama tells Pakhi that tomorrow everyone will go to see Pakhi’s dance. Then Pakhi says yes everyone will come but not come. Pakhi says that she doesn’t even want to see his face. Hearing this, Anupama gets shocked and sad. )

