Anupama 5th August written updates Pakhi Annual Function Day

New Delhi. Everyone in the house is very upset with Pakhi’s misbehavior. Pakhi doesn’t like seeing Anupama in front of her even for a minute. In such a situation, there is a lot of commotion in the house every day. Babu ji and Bo Pakhi are very upset with this behaviour. On the other hand, Pakhi has forgotten to differentiate between right and wrong while living with Kavya. Know what will happen tonight in the latest episode of Anupama.

Pakhi happy with Kavya

The whole family is shocked to see Pakhi happy with Kavya. Then Kavya calls up her friend. She calls her friend and asks for a job. Kavya says to get a job just once. Everything will be fine by itself.

Vanraj did not get loan

Vanraj had gone to get a loan. Coming back, Vanraj in the car wonders how he didn’t get the loan. Bankers say that no money has arrived in their account for a long time. Also they don’t have a job. So they cannot get loan.

Anupama’s unique dream

Pakhi runs to Anupama and asks her to get the top made. Anupama happily starts making her hair. When the door opens, Kinchle comes in. Anupama gets shocked seeing this. Kinchal sees that Anupama has some papers in her hands. Kinchal says that she does not have one daughter with her, but another daughter is there. Then Samar and Nandini also come. Samar, Nandani and Kinchal tell Anupama that she will rock as soon as she climbs the stage.

Simultaneously, Samar and Nandani say how they will handle their work in the coming time. Anupama hugs everyone in happiness. Pakhi sees all this and says that they have all come to her, but she has gone far away from them. Pakhi says that she too has gone to Bestie like Papa.

Anupama explained to Kinchle

After Samar and Nandani leave, Anupama privately asks Kinchal if all is well between her and Toshho. The quarrel between the two ended. Kinchal tells Anupama to wait until one of them changes his decision. Then there will be estrangement between the two. Anupama tells Kinchal that she doesn’t mind if Tosho wants to go, but Kinchal tells how her childhood was spent without parental love.

Kinchal says that there was always a staff of bus workers in her house. Ever since she came to this house. Since then they have seen real relationships come alive. Kinchel said that there are fights in every house. Tosho had come sometime back to stay in that house for two days. But could not stay there. Anupama advises Kinchal to go and see for some time.

The family wants Kinchle-Tosh’s happiness

Anupama makes Kinchal realize that her relationship was earlier with Toshho. Anupama says that she should focus on her own relationship. The whole family wants to see both of them happy together and this is the time when both have to understand each other. Anupama tells Kinchal to take whatever decision she takes. Take it carefully

debate in kavya anupama

Anupama folds her hands in front of God in the temple and says that Pakhi and Kavya’s performance should go well. Just then Anupama is preparing bags for her school children. Just then Bow comes and tells her not to prepare Pakhi bags. Kavya comes she says that she has prepared the bag. She sees the food outside in the bag. Anupama says that if Pakhi eats this, her health will deteriorate. Anupama gives khichdi to Kavya. But Kavya refuses to take it. Just then Pakhi comes and starts fighting with Anupama again.

Pakhi again misbehaves with Anupama

In front of the whole family, Pakhi again tells Anupama a lot of lies. Pakhi says that she is jealous of Kavya and she has to become great. Pakhi says that she hates Anupama a lot. Hearing this, Vanraj tells Pakhi to keep quiet, but she does not listen. Then Babu ji gets angry and he scolds Pakhi fiercely.

Babuji explained to Pakhi

Babu ji says that when someone from outside does this. So it doesn’t matter, but when a child in the house does this, it breaks the heart. The liver peels off. Babu ji explains to Pakhi that a daughter has insulted a mother’s love in this house. In that case you should be punished. Babu ji says that if any member of the house goes to the function, he swears that he will never talk to him. Babu ji tells Pakhi that if he learns this, then there will be a lesson for him. If he doesn’t learn then he is punished.

Babu ji taunted Kavya Pakhi

Babu ji brings Anupama’s bag and gives it to her and asks her to go to school. Babu ji asks Anupama to go by bus or rickshaw. But don’t go with these great people. Because what is your position in their eyes. of a mother. Anupama leaves the house with a sad face.

( PrecapPakhi tells Kavya that her dress is finding her very uncomfortable. Kavya asks from where will she get the dress at the last minute. There Anupama is getting ready and looking very beautiful. Pakhi gets upset and asks Kavya to put on makeup, but Kavya says that she is already very nervous. Anupama comes to see Pakhi and sees that Pakhi is engrossed in herself and Kavya is not helping her. )