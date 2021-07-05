Anupama 5th July Written Updates Samar Surprise Birthday Party

New Delhi. In the show ‘Anupama’, the preparations for Summer’s birthday are being done in full swing. The whole family is planning a surprise party for summer. On the other hand, Samar understands that everyone is acting to forget his birthday. Know what will happen in the latest episode of the show.

Samar flared up on Nandini

Everyone in the house is acting that they do not remember Samar’s birthday. In such a situation, when he goes to Nandani, Nandani also ignores him. Seeing this, Samar gets sad. Then Nandini’s leg twists and she starts screaming. Just then Samar comes and he picks up Nandani and takes her to her house. Where Nandani surprises him. Seeing this, Samar becomes very happy.

Vanraj ready for son’s party

Vanraj was getting ready for Samar’s birthday party. Just then Kavya comes and says that he is looking very good. Kavya asks Vanraj if he is getting ready for her. So Vanraj tells her that he is not getting ready for her. Then Kavya asks him what is going on in the house. What are people planning against him? Hearing this, Vanraj starts laughing and says that how much importance do you give to yourself, Kavya. Vanraj tells Kavya if she wants to know what is happening. Then come down.

Nandani surprised Samar

Nandani keeps a surprise for Samar. Nandani shows them a glimpse of the friendship that started with Samar. Nandini also cuts a small cake with Samar. Seeing this, Samar becomes very happy. Samar tells Nandani that everyone is acting in his house that he doesn’t remember that today is his birthday. Samar says that he will also act that he will also act after seeing their party.

summer party

The whole family dances on Chhote Tere Birthday for Summer. Kavya also dances and enjoys with the whole family. Meanwhile, Anupama gets emotional. Seeing this, Samar also gets very emotional. Anupama tells how she used to make her peaks some time back. Hearing this, the whole family starts laughing. Anupama says that the fruit of her good deeds is Samar.

Kavya insulted Vanraj in front of the family

Vanraj brings a cake for Samar. Then Kavya says that how she has brought the cake because there the employee gets a discount. Also, Kavya says that Vanraj does not even have a big salary package. Hearing this, Vanraj’s sister Dolly also gives a befitting reply to Kavya and explains that she should at least respect her husband in front of the family members. Of course his salary is big but his heart and things are very small. Hearing this, Anupama explains to Dolly and Kavya that today is her son’s birthday. So don’t do all this.

Vanraj’s special gift for summer

Everyone brings Samar his gifts. Seeing whom Samar becomes very happy. Just then Vanraj moves towards Samar with a guitar in his hand and gifts him that guitar. Seeing this, Samar becomes very happy and the whole family gets emotional. Vanraj asks Samar if he liked the guitar. So Samar says yes.

Anupama asked for summer’s gift from Ba

After everyone is gifted, Anupama tells Samar that she had brought a gift for him after looking for a big one. Who won’t give it to her anymore. When Samar asks the reason for this, Anupama tells that her gift is with Bo. Who can give. Anupama goes to Bo and asks her to bless Samar and Nandani’s relationship. Hearing this, the family gets shocked and upset.

