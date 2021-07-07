Anupama 7th July Written Updates: Vanraj-Kavya become unemployed, Anupama’s dance academy is ready

New Delhi. The drama has started in the serial ‘Anupama’. Kavya and Vanraj, who called Anupama illiterate, have got a big setback. Where Anupama has taken the first step forward, fulfilling her dream. At the same time, luck is keeping Kavya and Vanraj behind in life. Because of one mistake of Kavya, she was fired from her job. At the same time, Vanraj’s luck is also not supporting him. His friend suddenly took the decision to close the cafe. Know what will happen tonight in the latest episode of the serial.

Anupama became emotional with daughter Pakhi and Baa’s behavior

When Anupama goes to the kitchen to make Sweety’s cold coffee, she sees that Sweety has made her own coffee. Along with this, she also asks Anupama to teach dance. Hearing this, Anupama remembers the old days, how earlier her daughter used to think that she did not know anything. Because of not speaking English in school, Pakhi was very ashamed to meet them all. Anupama gets emotional seeing Sweety’s changed behavior. In this, Bo tells Anupama to call her brother and tell him that today he and Babu ji will come to his house to meet his mother. Hearing this, Anupama gets very emotional.

Happy moments between Vanraj Anupama

Anupama is in a hurry to go to office. At the same time, Vanraj also stands outside the house on his bike. Vanraj stops Anupama. Anupama feels that Vanraj has stopped to drop her off the office. But then Vanraj tells Anupama that he has coriander in his hair. Hearing this, Anupama and Vanraj start laughing out loud. Vanraj tells Anupama that this day should go on laughing like this. Vanraj gets very happy seeing Anupama going to office.

Kavya’s arrogance

A big meeting takes place in Kavya and Kinchal’s office. Kinchal repeatedly tells Kavya to see everything properly. But Kavya says don’t you worry I know everything. Kavya is doing office work thinking of an idea given to Vanraj by Anupama. Kavya thinks to herself that she will give better ideas to Vanraj than Anupama. So that he can understand what is the difference between MBA and 12th pass.

dance teaching dance in school

While teaching school dance in Anupama, the daughter thinks about Sweety. She thinks that Sweety needs to teach something different and better dance. Otherwise she will get angry. On the other hand, Samar and Nandani are preparing Anupama’s dance academy.

Vanraj’s friend liked the idea

Vanraj shares all the ideas given by Anupama to his cafe friend. Hearing this, Vanraj’s friend gets very impressed. Vanraj tells that these ideas belong to Anupama. Hearing this, his friend is quite surprised. Meanwhile, his friend asks about his relationship with Anupama. Vanraj tells that now there is a relationship of friendship between the two. On the other hand, Samar-Nandani calls Anupama and asks her to come to the factory after school. Anupama understands that the painting is done.

Big mistake made by Kavya

Kavya is giving a presentation in front of her client during the meeting. As soon as Kavya opens the laptop. He can’t find his file. The people sitting in the meeting are waiting for the presentation. But Kavya does not get the file. Seeing this, his boss gets very angry. Kinchle then comes forward and prepares the presentation. After the meeting is over, the boss gets very angry with Kinchal and Kavya and sends Kavya on leave for one month without salary. Kinchal also gets scolded for this act of Kavya.

Vanraj in trouble

Vanraj would have got the opportunity to work after a long time. Just then Vanraj’s friend comes and says that his father’s money is involved in the cafe business. Due to which his brother is suffering. His father has sold the cafe and asked him to return the money. Hearing this, Vanraj gets shocked and upset.

Anupama’s dream came true

For a long time, Samar and Nandani have been making Anupama’s dance class. When Anupama comes to her academy after all the work is done, she is surprised. Anupama gets very happy seeing the dance school and Samar hugs Nandani. Anupama gets very emotional seeing the dance academy. She says thanks to Samar and Nandani. Anupama lights a lamp in front of God in her academy.

