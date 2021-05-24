Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Plays Sindoor Khela As She Channels Her Inner Crazy Bengali





Gujarat: Tv actor and Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly feels delighted after her followers dug out her previous and uncommon video the place she might be seen channeling her internal Bengali as she performs ‘sindoor khela’ ( actually which means ‘vermillion sport’, is a Bengali Hindu custom the place ladies smear one another with sindur on Vijaydashami, the final day of the Durga Puja) within the throwback video. Additionally Learn – Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly As soon as Once more Takes Nataraja Avatar in Easy Pink Saree

Thanking her followers, she defined that the video was of the time when she shed additional kilos for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2. She additionally reveals that Durga Puja is the time of the yr when the ‘loopy Bengali’ in her takes over her fully. Additionally Learn – Anupama Spoiler Alert: Vanraj Lashes Out At Anupama, Questions Her ‘Closeness’ With Advait

She captioned it, “SHIDOOR KHELA THAT TIME OF THE YEAR WHEN THE CRAZY BENGALI IN ME TAKES OVER COMPLETELY Sindoor khelkar hum sab Maa ke visarjan ke liye jaate hai, dholi dhaaki ke saath Thank u for locating these candid clippings for me, I don’t even know when or who shot these movies I’ve by no means seen these earlier than This was proper after I had misplaced weight for sarabhai season 2 Itni mehnat aur shiddat ye footage dhoondhne ke liye thank u. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Rupali Ganguly Provides ‘Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam’ Vibes As She Undergoes Main Makeover, Followers Name Her ’90s ki Queen’

Watch Video Right here:

Earlier right now, she shared her image sporting a pink saree and donning a Nataraj avatar. Taking to Instagram, she shared her BTS image from the units of her standard present. She might be seen clad in a easy pink saree teamed up with completely braided hair and minimal make-up and bindi. She provides out a dance transfer and takes Nataraja’s avatar for the upcoming episode. She captioned the submit, “When u begin to do the issues that u truely love, It wouldn’t matter if it’s Monday or Friday …. You’d be so excited to get up every morning and work on ur passions -Edmond Mbiaka. (sic)”

In the meantime, Rupali is at present using on the success of Anupama. The sitcom has garnered an enormous fan-following and infrequently high TRP charts. The solid consists of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.