Anupama And Vanraj Divorce – Fans Cant Wait to See The Big Twist, Tell Makers Jaldi Karo



Mumbai: Anupama and Vanraj's divorce is the a lot-awaited second of the Star Plus present Anupama. For over weeks, followers are ready for Anupama and Vanraj to half methods. Nonetheless, now it appears as if viewers can't wait anymore for this huge twist.

Star Plus took to social media sharing a clip the place Anupama catches her husband Vanraj and Kavya in an intimate scene. Sharing the video, the channel requested followers what they give thought to Anupama and Vanraj's divorce observe. Folks took it as a possibility to inform makers that they're discovering the observe actually sluggish and that Anupama and Vanraj should get divorced as quickly as potential. "Fasten the story now. It has been stretched for greater than sufficient," one of many followers commented. One other fan talked about that she is just too bored with the observe and wrote, "Pls full this divorce slot.. Thak gaye ab toh." Nonetheless, it should even be seen that almost all of the individuals supported Anupama getting a divorce from Vanraj. "Divorce is critical, Anu u shouldn't forgive Vanraj! He'll break ur belief once more if u accomplish that!," one other social media consumer wrote. Fans additionally talked about that the sluggish observe might be one of many causes that the present misplaced its prime spot on the TRP chart.

Take a look at among the reactions right here:

One other social media consumer shared a hilarious expertise and wrote, "Karwa do yaar inka divorce, 12 Could bola tha Meri mother ko neend nahi aa rahi. Itni to woh Meri shaadi ko leke excited nahi hai jitna inke divorce ko leke hai!"

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.