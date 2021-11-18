Anupama: Angered by Bapuji’s insult, Vanraj took Baa out of the house, crying and pleading for support from Anupama – watch video

Star Plus’s banging show ‘Anupama’ remains at the top of the TRP race these days. Due to her new twists and turns, Anupama has created a lot of excitement within the people. Recently in ‘Anupama’ it was shown that Baa pressurized Anuj and Anupama to get married. When Bapuji tried to stop them, Baa also scolded them. Told him such things that he broke down. Because of these things of Baa, Anupama took him with her. Although Baa and Kavya tried to rectify things before Vanraj’s arrival, nothing happened.

Vanraj also asked Paritosh as soon as he came home what had happened in the house behind his back. After knowing the truth of Baa, Vanraj trembled in anger. Recently, a video related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Vanraj is seen getting angry on Ba for insulting Bapuji. Not only this, he even threw Baa out of the house.

Anupama’s video shows Baa standing at the door of Shah Niwas with Anupama. Meanwhile, Vanraj took him out of the house and said, “Don’t step into this house after what you have done to my father after me. I also swear that until I bring my Bapuji back to my house, I will not eat or drink even a drop of water.”

Baa is completely surprised by these words of Vanraj. Believing defeat, she starts crying and pleading in front of Anupama. Not only this, she also asks for help to bring Bapuji back home by holding Anupama’s hand. Baa said to Anupama, “You are the only one who can bring them back home. Give me back my husband.”

Not only this, Baa also exposed Kavya in front of Vanraj. Apologizing to Bapuji, Baa said, “I had come to provoke Kavya. She kept provoking me against Anupama and I got into her words. However, Kavya also held Ba responsible and said, “You have made a mistake and I am responsible.”

