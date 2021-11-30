Anupama: Ba-Bapuji not married yet? Surprised to hear Anuj! Said – Were you in live-in? Hearing this, Anupama got so angry – Anupama: Ba-Bapuji hasn’t married yet? Surprised to hear Anuj! spoke

ANUPAMA: Anupama is trying her best to save her family from troubles. In such a situation, Anupama is getting the celebration done at home to bring a slight smile on the face of her family in the midst of difficult situations.

After the end of the difficult times of Baa and Bapuji in the show Anupama, now happiness is back again. However, the Kavya period is not over yet. However, Anupama is trying her best to save her family from troubles. In such a situation, Anupama is getting the celebration done at home to bring a slight smile on the face of her family in the midst of difficult situations. This is a celebration in the joy of 50th anniversary of Ba-Bapu ji. In such a situation, Anupama along with her family is preparing a surprise for Ba and Bapuji. Anupama wants Baa-Bapuji to get married again.

Although Ba-Bapuji says that why spend so much money. But Anupama believes that this should be done to forget whatever happened between Bapuji in the past. With this both will be able to forget that time. Now Anupama also discusses with Anuj about this. Anupama says- ‘Baa and Bapuji are getting married the day after tomorrow.’

On hearing this, Anuj says- ‘Baa and Bapuji have not married yet, for so many years they were living in live-in and having two children is amazing’. In such a situation, Anupama says angrily- ‘What are you talking about, you are saying anything. Hey ba and bapuji’s 50th wedding anniversary. They get married again at such a time, don’t they?

Anuj then understands- ‘Well you are talking about Wedding Anniversary, Golden Jubilee. So say so, thank God so much.’ During this, Anuj becomes very excited and emotional as well because Anupama is happy in that moment, then he also becomes very happy seeing Anupama’s smiling face. Seeing this, there is an upward situation between Anupama and Anuj. Anupama asks to handle the matter, no problem. Let me tell you, Anupama has also started liking Anuj. When Bapuji had given permission to Anupama and forced her to think, when Anupama started thinking about Anuj. Although she is still shying away from admitting that she likes Anuj. At the same time, Anuj has started saying on the injury that yes I love Anupama.

Here, Veer has come to understand the real form of Kavya, then he is getting an idea of ​​Anupama’s worth. In such a situation, when Veer sees Anuj with Anupama, he gets angry. At the same time, Veer has started enjoying talking with Anupama. Seeing this sight, Kavya is rotting. What will happen next- Will Veer come again in Anupama’s life after Kavya’s leaf is cleared? But what if Anupama adopted Anuj then? It is quite interesting to know whether the story will settle or get entangled here.