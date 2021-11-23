Anupama, Big Twist, 23 Nov 2021: Bapuji gave Anupama the right to decide her own life, advised her to accept Anuj’s love

Anupama: Whenever Anupama sees Anuj, songs will be heard in the background. This means that the track is now moving in a new direction.

A big twist is about to come in the show Anupama. Anupama is beginning to realize Anuj’s love. At the same time, Bapuji has also tried to persuade Anupama’s heart. Bapuji says that Anupama should once again listen to her heart and decide for herself. Actually, the track of the show is going to change tremendously in the upcoming episode.

Whenever Anupama sees Anuj, songs will be heard in the background. This means that the track is now moving in a new direction. In the coming episodes, Bapuji will be heard saying to Anupama- ‘Only names of Radha-Krishna ji were found. Let Radha-Krishna meet son in this age. It was in the hands of Kanha ji to send Anuj into your life. It is in your hands to let it enter your mind.’ Anupama will be shocked by these words of Bapu ji.

Here, whenever Anuj calls Anupama for some work, then songs will be played in Anupama’s mind – ‘The paths of both of them are far and wide, they are found, which are made, for each other.’ While Anupama will be seen coming closer to Anuj, Veer will be very angry with Kavya inside. Because now Kavya’s name is on the papers, hence Veer is silent at the moment.

But Veer will soon start a big affair. When Kavya sees Veer getting settled that now Vanraj’s anger has subsided, she will apologize to Veer. Kavya will do drama by hugging Veer, which Vanraj will understand very well. Now that too will play a bigger game. So there Veer also took out anger on Anuj and would say- ‘No matter what I have to do, I will equalize each and every account.’

Let me tell you, earlier it was shown that Kavya had cleverly got the house of the Shah family in her name. Kavya had told this in front of the entire Shah family that how she did this work. Kavya told that she did not get the idea of ​​getting the house named after her but from Kinjal’s mother Rakhi Dave. For this thing he first instigated Ba against Anupama.