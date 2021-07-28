Anupama: Cafes rating will decrease because of Kavya, Vanraj will be Fight with her | Anupama: Cafe’s rating will decrease because of Kavya, Vanraj will be very upset

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma’s famous TV show ‘Anupama’ has been on a twisting turn these days. The story of the show is taking the audience by surprise. Sometimes fights, sometimes love, sometimes despair, sometimes enthusiasm… Every new episode is showing new colors in the story. Now once again when Anupama started going to the restaurant, here the food critics made such an entry that Kavya got in trouble.

Anupama’s return to the cafe

Like everything else, Kavya tried to take credit for the goodness herself and wanted to leave everything wrong in the name of Anupama. But this time the bet turned, this time Kavya, who threw Anupama out of the cafe, ruined everything. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will be upset as soon as the food critics come to the cafe because his chef will not be able to cook like Anupama. Food critics (Sunita Rai) will order thepla and dhokla sandwiches at Vanraj’s cafe. Anupama is an expert in preparing Gujarati food. But Anupama returns to the cafe at the behest of Samar. There is happiness on Vanraj and Baa’s face.

Anupama turned professional

But this time Anupama will not work for free. She will charge Rs 500 per hour from Vanraj. Vanraj will also work hard to please the critics. Samar will play the guitar and Vanraj himself will sing the song. But Kavya will ruin everything again. She will talk rudely to people and will also insult Ba and Bapuji in front of critics.

Critics gave 2 star rating

The report of food critics is going to come out in the next episode of Anupama. On seeing the next day’s newspaper, Vanraj will be seen in a fierce anger. He will tell the family that the cafe has got only 2 stars. On hearing this, once again Kavya will get angry on Anupama. But now Vanraj will tell Kavya her reality and will say that the food critic has deducted 3 stars because of her, because the critics’ report has written praising the taste of the food.

