Anupama Can Witness New Entry in Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show as Sunita Rai | The entry of this actress will be in Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupama, will the whole story change?

New Delhi: The TV show ‘Anupama’, which is at the top of the TRP list, continues to see new twists and turns. The routine viewers of the show know how the doctor who treated ‘Anupama’ entered the show and after some time this character also disappeared from the show. Similarly, soon now the fans can get to see a new entry in the show.

Sunita Rai will be a part of the show

gadget clock’ English website India.com has quoted a report by Telechakkar that soon TV actress Sunita Roy is going to be a part of this superhit show. However, no information is available about what his character will be in the show and how his entry will be made. It is also believed that after Sunita’s entry, many twists will be seen in the story of the show.

What’s going on in the show these days?

Let us tell you that Sunita is known for her amazing character in the TV show ‘Bye Bye’. Let us tell you that the story of the TV show ‘Anupama’ is going through a lot of complications these days. Fans may soon see the entire family split into two factions in the show and the reason for this will be Rakhi Ben. Rakhi is doing this to take away her daughter from the Shah family.

Anupama will show new charisma

In the recent episode, Rakhi Ben was seen doing a tamasha in Vanraj Shah’s cafe and as usual she called the members of the house very bad. But it has to be seen whether this time Rakhi’s trick will be successful or Anupama will again be able to save her family by doing some new charisma.

