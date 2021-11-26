Anupama: Every member of the Shah family playing Kavya’s band; Anupama’s enemy caught in her own trap!

ANUPAMA: The entire Shah family is angry with the incident that Kavya has done in the show Anupama. Recently, Kavya had threatened Veer’s family saying that this house is now Kavya’s and it will be there as she wants. The one who wants to stay in that house should stay, but he will have to follow Kavya’s. Hearing this, Veer turned red and yellow with anger.

In such a situation, Maa and Bapuji were in shock after hearing this. At the same time, Veer had handled the matter somehow. However, Vanraj also became very emotional in front of Anupama. Veer had pleaded in front of Anupama that Anupama, you should say that this house is only of mother and Bapuji. There Maa Bapuji stood silent.

Now because of Kavya’s ignorance, she has hit an ax in her own feet. Due to enmity with Anupama, he grabbed the house and the family came to know that Kavya was a Sailfish. Because Veer had told Kavtya that both of them would go away from this house. Fearing being homeless, he had already done this trick and made himself safe. Now those people are taking out the anger of this thing on whom she was instigating against Anupama.

There is an argument between Kinjal and Toshu over the penthouse, after which Kavya comes there. But Kinjal does not even see Kavya, nor does she wish her good morning. Seeing this, Kavya gets angry that why did Kinjal do this. In such a situation, Kavya finds this thing very bad. Now Kavya tries to apply butter to Toshu, then Toshu also gets angry and starts leaving after hearing him. Actually, Toshu now wants to get out of that house with Kinjal. But Kinjal says that she cannot leave this house alone.

Now this will also happen in the coming episodes when Kavya will be alone in this whole house. And Veer will also leave her. Then nothing can be said about whether Anupama will return home or not because now on the other hand things are changing between Anupama and Anuj as well.

