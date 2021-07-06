Anupama fame Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini slapped sudhanshu pandey aka vanraj | Anupama’s daughter-in-law slaps Vanraj, Video Viral

New Delhi: There is a lot of fun on the set of the TV serial ‘Anupama’. All the actors are also very active on social media and keep sharing new pictures and videos on social media. Male lead Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj in the show, has shared a funny video on his Instagram handle. In the video, the actor has been severely slapped.

Anagha slaps Sudhanshu

In this Instagram reel of Sudhanshu Pandey, he is getting scolded vigorously, that too from his onscreen younger daughter-in-law Nandini. Anagha Bhosle is playing the character of Nandini. It is clearly visible in the video that Anagha Bhosale slapped Sudhanshu Pandey vigorously, after which he stood holding his cheek. Sudhanshu is seen giving a shock reaction in the video, while Anagha is laughing.

Sudhanshu Pandey shared the video on Instagram

Well this is not a serious fight video, but a fun video. In the video, Vanraj and Nandini are seen becoming father and daughter. Sharing the video, Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, ‘My daughter loves me so much that when I make a mistake she tells me with a voice under the ear… ‘ Anagha Bhosale wrote while making a funny comment, ‘Love you papa.’

funny video went viral

Anagha Bhosale has also shared this video. While sharing the video, Anagha wrote, ‘I also love you very much Papa.’ This funny video is now becoming increasingly viral on social media. Anagha and Sudhanshu Pandey have got to see such a funny reel for the first time. People are finding the daughter-father pair of both of them fun and the fans are asking to make more such reels.

