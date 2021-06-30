Anupama fame madalsa sharma ak kavya was taking to boyfriend, then her mother came | Anupama’s Kavya was talking to her boyfriend, then mother came; Video Viral

New Delhi: Every day a new twist is seen in the TV serial ‘Anupama’, just like the twists keep coming in the life of the starcast of the show. By the way, the stars of the show ‘Anupama’ are very active on social media. They keep posting their new pictures and videos on social media. Now the show’s vamp Kavya i.e. Madalsa Sharma has posted a funny video.

Kavya had to talk to boyfriend expensive

In the video, Madalsa Sharma is talking to her boyfriend on the phone when her mother comes. You must be thinking that Madalsa is married, so how can her boyfriend come, then let me tell you, this is just a funny video. Kavya i.e. Madalsa is just acting in this video. His mother has supported him in this video.

madalsa posts funny videos

Madalsa Sharma of ‘Anupama’ fame often shares such funny posts. This style of Madalsa is very much liked by the fans. Fans love to see his Instagram reels and the comments add to his praise. Sharing the video, Madalsa wrote, ‘Mummy aa gayi yaar.’ Madalsa and her mother are seen acting in the video on the song ‘Mummy Aa Gayi Yaar’.

Madalsa’s mother is also an actress

Let me tell you, Madalsa Sharma’s mother has also been a well-known actress of the industry. Madalsa’s mother’s name is Shala Sharma. He has also worked in many TV serials and films. The reason for Madalsa’s interest in acting is also her mother. Madalsa keeps posting videos – photos with her mother.

