Anupama fame madalsa sharma ak kavya was taking to boyfriend, then her mother came | Anupama’s Kavya was talking to her boyfriend, then mother came; Video Viral
New Delhi: Every day a new twist is seen in the TV serial ‘Anupama’, just like the twists keep coming in the life of the starcast of the show. By the way, the stars of the show ‘Anupama’ are very active on social media. They keep posting their new pictures and videos on social media. Now the show’s vamp Kavya i.e. Madalsa Sharma has posted a funny video.
Kavya had to talk to boyfriend expensive
In the video, Madalsa Sharma is talking to her boyfriend on the phone when her mother comes. You must be thinking that Madalsa is married, so how can her boyfriend come, then let me tell you, this is just a funny video. Kavya i.e. Madalsa is just acting in this video. His mother has supported him in this video.
madalsa posts funny videos
Madalsa Sharma of ‘Anupama’ fame often shares such funny posts. This style of Madalsa is very much liked by the fans. Fans love to see his Instagram reels and the comments add to his praise. Sharing the video, Madalsa wrote, ‘Mummy aa gayi yaar.’ Madalsa and her mother are seen acting in the video on the song ‘Mummy Aa Gayi Yaar’.
Madalsa’s mother is also an actress
Let me tell you, Madalsa Sharma’s mother has also been a well-known actress of the industry. Madalsa’s mother’s name is Shala Sharma. He has also worked in many TV serials and films. The reason for Madalsa’s interest in acting is also her mother. Madalsa keeps posting videos – photos with her mother.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.