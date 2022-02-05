Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly did tremendous dance on song Kaccha Badam video viral

TV serial ‘Anupama’ fame actress Rupali Ganguly has recently shared a video. It can be seen in this video that she is dancing to the song ‘Kachha Badam’.

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character in TV’s famous show ‘Anupama’, is very active on social media. Rupali has gained tremendous popularity with the TV show Anupama. The audience loves his character in the show. On the other hand, the actress is seen sharing her photos and videos on social media. Meanwhile, the actress has shared another video of herself. In this video, she is doing a tremendous dance on the trending song ‘Kachha Badam’.

Let me tell you, the song ‘Kacha Badam’ is making a lot of noise these days. This song is being liked a lot not only in India but also abroad. This song has a huge fan following on social media. From celebs to common people are also making their funny reels on the song. Now the name of Rupali Ganguly has also been added to the list of celebs who made these reels.

Actress Rupali Ganguly has shared her dance video on her Instagram handle. In this viral video, Rupali can be seen swaying on ‘Kaccha Badam’ in a fun way. In the video, the actress is wearing a yellow salwar suit. Also completed the look with open hair and light makeup. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote in the caption ‘Whenever I listen to a trending Bengali song, the Bengali inside me wakes up, having fun with my nephew’.

Seeing this great dance video, fans of Rupali Ganguly are praising her by commenting fiercely. Commenting on one of his fans, he wrote, ‘Our mother’s favorite ho you’. On the other hand, the other fan said, ‘Anupama ji dances on ‘Kachcha Badam’, what is there to tell’. So someone has called her ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Cute’.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly’s career, she acted as a child artist in the film ‘Saheb’ in the year 1985. Apart from this, she has also appeared as a child artist in the 1987 film ‘Mera Yaar Mera Dushman’, directed by her father.

After this, the actress made her small screen debut in the year 2000 with the TV serial ‘Sukanya’. Along with this, he was seen in shows like ‘Parvarish – Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi’, ‘Aapki Antara’, ‘Ek Packet Umeed’, ‘Sanjeevani’. However, Rupali got recognition on the small screen with the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the serial ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’. At the same time, she is seen in the lead role in ‘Anupama’.