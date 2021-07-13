Anupama Funny video vanraj beats samar after listening him talking on phone with girl | Vanraj caught Anupama’s son Samar red-handed, thrashed him with shoes!

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is going to have many twists together, but apart from the updates of the show, the life of Starcast will also have a lot of twists. There’s a lot going on. The entire starcast of the TV serial ‘Anupama’ remains very active on social media. Every day actors keep posting something interesting on social media, which is pleasing to the hearts of the fans.

Sudhanshu Pandey and Paras share funny video

In the video that surfaced this time, Vanraj will be seen preparing to beat up his younger son Samar by catching him. In the video, Samar is seen talking to the girl on the phone. The video is very funny, after watching you will not be able to stop your laughter. Sudhanshu Pandey and Paras Kalwant have shared this video on their Instagram handle. Both are seen in the role of father and son in the show.

Sudhanshu Pandey gave a funny caption

Sharing the video, Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, ‘Baap number to son ten number. Taking the number of 10 girls, everyone says the same thing. How can I handle so much love? While sharing the video, Paras wrote, ‘We were killed, this bloody world does not even allow love to fight peacefully.’ Funny comments are coming on the video. Fans are also liking the funny video very much.

‘Anupama’ is a popular TV show

Let me tell you, the TV serial ‘Anupama’ has a lot of fan following. The show always remains at number one in terms of TRP as well. The makers of the show also take great care of the audience and a new twist is seen in the show every day. The story of the show is of a fight between two sisters, in the middle of which the family becomes a pawn again and again. Sudhanshu Pandey is the male lead of the show and is playing the character of Vanraj. Vanraj is such a person that not a single marriage is being handled by him.

Also read: Anupama will be accused of breaking the family, Kavya will make daughter Pakhi a new pawn

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to