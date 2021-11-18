Anupama Highlights: In Anupama’s in-laws everything happened. Leela’s opponent, real brother compares her to a beggar; Ba created an orgy

The show Anupama has become very interesting at this time. Ba took out all the anger of Anupama on Bapuji. At that time none of the family members could say anything. But seeing such an act of Baa, everyone is angry with him. Anupama has brought her Bapuji to her home. On the other hand, Bapuji is badly broken. Baa is unable to bear that Anupama has supported her father-in-law and has taken her to the house due to which all this fight has started.

Actually, Ba had insulted Anupama a lot in the house, in such a situation Anupama had decided that she would no longer live under the roof where she is humiliated every day. At the same time, Bapuji supported Anupama. Anupama also took the blessings of her father-in-law like her father and left from there. Anupama, with the help of Anuj, found a house for herself to live in, which Baa did not like. After this Anupama’s son Toshu also turned against him.

Toshu also said very bad things to Anupama. After which Anupama threw him out of his house. Now it is being shown in the show that everyone is upset after insulting Anupama and Bapuji. Meanwhile, Baa’s daughter also raises her voice of protest and says that Baa did not do well with Bapuji.

Leela teases that she has no right to speak as she is a foreigner. At the same time, Leela’s brother goes ahead and says that he did not do well with brother-in-law.

He says while narrating Leela- Leela, you are such a beggar whom God had given a diamond like brother-in-law, you stabbed him. Leela’s brother further said- ‘I will not come now, neither on Bhaiya Dooj nor on Rakhi, my wrist should of course be empty.’ Leela gets shocked hearing this. On hearing this, Baa starts creating an orgy. Now what will happen next? Will Baa be able to realize her mistake? Will Anupama ever be able to forgive Baa for what Baa is doing. This is going to be very interesting to know.

The post Anupama Highlights: In Anupama’s in-laws’ house, Leela’s opponent, real brother compares her to a beggar; Ba Ne Macha Diya Tandav appeared first on Jansatta.



#Anupama #Highlights #Anupamas #inlaws #happened #Leelas #opponent #real #brother #compares #beggar #created #orgy