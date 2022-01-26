Anupama: Kavya and Anupama will stand together against Vanraj, the show is going to be interesting

Kavya is upset with Vanraj’s behavior and is about to teach him a lesson. This time Anupama has also been with Kavya.

The story of television’s No. 1 show ‘Anupama’ is about to get even more interesting. In the show where Anuj Kapadia and Anupama’s love story is going on. At the same time, Vanraj is trying to entrap Malvika in his love trap after Kavya. Seeing this, Anupama is a little upset and has also warned Vanraj to stay away from Malvika. On which Vanraj asked him to stay away from all this.

Twist is coming after Kavya’s entry: After a long time, Kavya has returned to the show. After the celebration of the new year, Kavya has made a comeback on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Seeing this, Vanraj’s senses are blown away. Kavya is upset with Vanraj’s behavior and is about to teach him a lesson. This time Anupama has also been with Kavya. Now both Kavya and Anupama are about to play a new game to foil Vanraj’s intentions.

In today’s episode there will be a clash between Kavya and Vanraj. In which Kavya will threaten Vanraj that if he gets hurt, she will make Vanraj’s life haram. Vanraj will be furious after hearing Kavya’s words. Bapupi will look very sad seeing all this. On which Anuj will talk to Bapuji and Baa and try to convince them.

Anuj will not like Anupama and Kavya to be together. He will convince Anupama to stay away from Kavya. Anuj will tell her something about Vanraj and Malvika will also reach there. Malavika will tell Vanraj good in front of both and will ask Kavya to take him away.

However, Anupama will convince Malvika to stay away from Vanraj. Which will not make any difference to Malavika. After this Anuj will also tell her that Vanraj is not good for her. But Malavika will not be ready to listen to anyone. Seeing this, Anuj and Anupama will get worried. The upcoming episodes are going to be a lot of fun. What trouble can Kavya and Anupama’s association get into for Vanraj, it will be quite interesting to see.