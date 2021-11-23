Anupama: Kavya erupts in anger, ‘vomits the truth’, is now apologizing to Veer; Vanraj took a big decision

A banging twist has come in the show Anupama. Kavya herself has ‘vomited’ her handiwork with her own mouth. In fact, he could not bear the disdain of Vanraj’s father, after which Veer decided that both Kavya and Veer would leave that house so that there would be peace in the house. On hearing this, Kavya got enraged and in a fit of rage, she opened up about her actions in front of everyone.

what did kavya sayKavya categorically refused to go out of the house with Veer and said that now this house belongs to her. In such a situation, she brought some paper from inside and put it on Veer’s face. It was written on these legal papers that from now onwards the house of Shah family is in the name of Kavya. Seeing this, Veer’s blood starts boiling. Anupama stands stunned and Baa is seen holding her forehead. It can be guessed from Bapuji’s face that he is sorry for this, but he had the news that Kavya would show her colors like this at some point.

Now Kavya has done all this but later she will regret it. That is, in the coming episodes, Kavya will be seen apologizing to Veer that he has made this mistake. But Veer looks very angry, which means it is difficult for Kavya to get an apology. In such a situation, Veer will be seen taking a vow.

Veer will say that he will be completely changed now that everyone will be watching. Will Veer forgive Kavya? Will Anupama be able to fix everything from the beginning? This is very interesting to know.

Let us tell you, these days the show is constantly at the forefront of the TRP race due to its twists and turns. Baa exposes Kavya in front of Vanraj and Bapuji, but to save herself, Kavya starts raining on Baa and Anupama. Meanwhile, Vanraj asks Kavya to leave the Shah House and stay somewhere else. Earlier, Kavya had revealed that Rakhi Dave had given her the idea to get the house done in her name. Hearing this, Anupama and other members of the house were in shock.

