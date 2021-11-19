Anupama: Kavya showed her true colours; Vanraj’s family was thrown out of the house; New trouble came on Anupama!

The story has taken a completely new look in the show Anupama. Where till now Anupama was shown the way out of the house. At the same time, Vanraj has also refused Baa from coming inside the threshold of the house. Now Kavya is going to bring a big twist in the story from behind.

Actually, till now it was shown in the show Anupama that Ba had thrown Anupama out of the house by insulting her for being friends with Anuj. Then Leela had insulted Bapuji a lot. When Veer came to know about this, he could not bear the humiliation of his Bapuji. On the other hand, Bapuji’s daughter-in-law became his support in this difficult time. Bapuji now wants to stay with Anupama and does not want to go anywhere. Veer is furious at this.

Although all this was done by Kavya. Veer also rained on Kavya that how did this happen. Now Veer has created a ruckus in the house. When Kavya and Ba together go to Anupama’s house to persuade Bapuji, Bapuji categorically refuses to come and slams the door on Leela’s face.

When Leela comes back home with a sad heart, she is shocked to see Vanraj’s anger. Then Anupama comes and helps Baa. Now while talking to Anupama, Veer becomes a little soft, then Kavya flares up from behind.

Now in the upcoming episode Veer will finally decide that no one will go anywhere, Kavya and I will go out of this house. When Kavya hears this, she will get very angry. When Bapuji comes from behind, Vanraj will convey this decision to everyone. But Kavya will not agree to this and will confess that she has made the biggest mistake of coming to this house after marrying Vanraj. At the same time, Vanraj will also say that by making Kavya his wife, he has made the biggest mistake in his life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWco2vqJnyU/

On hearing this, Kavya will get angry and will say, Veer, I will not go anywhere, go where you want to go. Kavya says- ‘After today all the dramas Veer will stop. This house is mine now, and only mine. Kavya brings some papers from her room and hands them to Veer. Will Anupama be able to save her family from coming on the road now? It would be interesting to know this.

The post Anupama: Kavya showed her true colors, Vanraj’s family was thrown out of the house; New trouble came on Anupama! appeared first on Jansatta.



#Anupama #Kavya #showed #true #colours #Vanrajs #family #thrown #house #trouble #Anupama