Anupama: Kavya was insured after seeing Anupama returning in Vanraj’s life, now made Toshu a soft target

Preparations are being made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ba-Bapuji in the show Anupama. Anupama is openly sharing her plans with her old family members regarding the upcoming event. At the same time, ex-husband Vanraj is also understanding the value of Anupama. She is happy that the smile on the faces of her family members is back again. Now Vanraj talks to Anupama with a laugh, which Kavya does not like.

When Kavya sees Anupama laughing with Veer, her body and body get furious. So she goes inside in anger. Now there is a discussion among the family members that this 50-year-old relationship will be celebrated again with a bang and Baa Bapuji will be remarried. Toshu and Kinjal are also sitting together. Then Kinjal starts talking about Toshu’s job. In such a situation, getting angry, Toshu leaves from there and angrily picks up the dumbbells. Kinjal goes after Toshu and asks why did he get up like this. In such a situation, he starts telling Kinjal the truth.

Kinjal then says that like Toshu had misbehaved with Anupama, since then all her misbehavior seems less. Hearing this, Toshu gets more angry. Kavya hears the conversation between these two. Now Kavya goes to Toshu to straighten her boob and consoles him that wrong is happening to him. In such a situation, Toshu also gets involved in Kavya’s talk.

Is Kavya going to do a new trick this time? Kavya has instigated Toshu against Anupama, will Toshu recover in time or will he harm himself by coming to Kavya’s words. This is going to be very interesting to know.

Let me tell you, earlier it was shown in the show that the Shah family was divided because of Kavya. Even earlier Anupama was thrown out of the house. After this Bapuji left the house. At the same time, Vanraj had hit the door on his face. In such a situation, Anupama once again brought Baa and Bapuji inside the house.

The post Anupama: Kavya insured after seeing Anupama returning to Vanraj's life, now made Toshu a soft target appeared first on Jansatta.



