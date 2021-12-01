Anupama, Major Twist: Shocking! When time Comes To Choose in Between Anupama and Kavya, so Vanraj took this decision; game turne out

The show Anupama is running at the forefront of the TRP race these days. Presently the track of the show remains quite interesting. There is a lot of turmoil going on in Anupama’s life. On the one hand, Anuj and Anupama’s love story is about to happen, while on the other, Veer has a soft corner for Anupama, and Kavya is getting irritated with him.

In the past, the opposite was the case. In the minds of Vanraj and Baa, Kavya had mixed so much poison for Anupama that both of them together threw Anupama out of the house. Then both tarnish the friendship of Anupama and Anuj. At the same time, now Kavya cheated Vanraj and the rest of the family and got the house in his name, everyone is surprised by this.

But even then Anupama did not leave her family’s side in difficult times. Now Anupama is preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Baa and Bapuji with her family. In such a situation, all the preparations have been done under the supervision of Anupama. At the same time, no one is asking Kavya, who calls herself the mistress of the house. Not only this, Vanraj has warned Kavya that even if she tries to put a leg on anyone’s happiness, it will not be good. Kavya is silent at the moment, but she has a problem with Anupama coming home.

Now in the upcoming episode it will be shown that when the whole family is busy celebrating the wedding anniversary of Baa and Bapuji, Kavya will be standing alone in a corner and roasting water. He will feel that no one will listen to him. Now in the meantime there will also be a photo shoot of Baa and Bapuji. Meanwhile, something will happen that Kavya will be stunned to see.

Actually, when the family’s photo is taken, Vanraj will forget to call Kavya at that time and will take Anupama’s name. Photos will be the whole family but Kavya will not. Kavya will be very surprised to see all this. He will feel that he has lost Vanraj. In such a situation, she will again get involved in getting Vanraj.