Anupama: Malvika will become the reason for Anuj-Anupama’s distance, Vanraj will create a new conspiracy

Every day a new twist is coming in TV’s number one show. In Anuj-Anupama’s life, one or the other problem is arising due to Vanraj and Malvika. In the coming episodes, again Malvika and Vanraj are going to bring storm in their lives. Recently, Malvika puts a condition in front of Anuj to break the relationship between him and Anupama. To which Anuj refuses to do so. In lieu of this condition, Anuj has given all his property in the name of Malavika.

Malvika is now upset with Anuj’s decision and Anupama is trying to handle things between the two. In the coming episodes, Anuj will plan to move away from Malvika’s life. He will ask Anupama if she is with him in this decision. But Anupama will categorically refuse to support Anuj in this decision. Anupama tells him that Vanraj can take advantage of Malvika being alone. He will ruin her. Anuj will get upset hearing this.

On the other hand, Malvika will be upset due to Anuj’s decision. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Vanraj will try to provoke him. He will tell Malvika that Anuj is his half-brother and Anupama is controlling Anuj. Vanraj will try his best to turn him against Anuj and Anupama.

Anupama will be upset seeing Anuj and will go to convince Malvika. On which Vanraj will stop Anupama from talking to Malvika. Vanraj will insult Anupama. Vanraj will tell Anupama that he will push her out of the office. Vanraj will tell Anupama that now Anuj and Anupama have no right in this office. After which Malvika will ask Vanraj to leave from there.

In the coming episodes, Vanraj is going to be seen insulting Anuj. He will call Anuj an orphan. On the other hand, Anupama will warn Malvika that she is trusting the wrong person.