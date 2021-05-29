Anupama Massive Twist – Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Does Not Want to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi



Mumbai: Kavya is getting ready for her marriage with Vanraj in Star Plus present Anupama. She has already distributed marriage ceremony invites, requested Advait to put together for the marriage ceremony and is now getting ready for her haldi and mehandi. However since Vanraj is confused about the identical, the viewers is eagerly ready for what is going to occur subsequent. Additionally Learn – Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Slips Into Weekend in Merely Beautiful And Elegant Ethnic Look | See Images

Within the upcoming episode, we’ll see a verbal argument between Anupama and Kavya. Kavya visits Anupama and asks her to put mehendi on her palm, however Anupamaa cleverly avoids that and even tells Kavya that she shouldn’t take her as a right anymore. And when Kavya asks her to come to the marriage, she immediately tells her a no. Additionally Learn – Rupali Ganguly’s Unseen Anupama Audition Video Goes Viral – Watch

The following day an excited Kavya calls everybody for her haldi, however Baa refuses to be part of it. Vanraj continues to be confused and is unable to determine if he ought to marry Kavya or not. He even talks to Babuji and tells him that he doesn’t need to marry Kavya. Additionally Learn – Anupama Main Spoiler Alert: Vanraj-Kavya FINALLY Get Married, Anupama Learns About Latter’s Evil Plan

We now have seen how desperately Kavya desires to marry Vanraj, however hope you didn’t miss her saying that she is going to take revenge for all that was completed to her previously. In the meantime, Rakhi can be again and it is going to be fascinating to see if she is going to assist Anupama or Kavya.

Anupama options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.