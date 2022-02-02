Anupama: Mukku wants to shift to Mumbai with Vanraj, Kavya’s anger will erupt

There is going to be an argument once again between Anupama Vanraj. Vanraj wants to snatch Malvika’s business by making her fall in love.

Now another new twist is about to come in TV’s number serial Anupama. Anupama and Vanraj will once again clash in the show. Due to which there will be a stir in the Shah family. Like every time, this time there is going to be tension between Anupama and Vanraj not about Kavya, but about Malavika.

In today’s episode, Malvika will go to Mumbai for a deal. Due to which Anuj is very upset. To please Anuj, Anupama will take him for a walk. Meanwhile, Anuj’s foot will slip and Anupama will save him. After which good chemistry will be seen between the two.

Malavika with Vanraj Wants to shift to Mumbai: After finalizing the deal from Mumbai, Malvika will come to make Anuj-Anupama’s mouth sweet. Where she will tell both that she has planned to shift to Mumbai with Vanraj. Hearing this, Anuj will get angry and he will refuse her. Hearing this, Malavika will treat him badly.

Anupama will explain to Vanraj: After listening to Malavika, Anupama will convince Vanraj to stop playing with Mukku’s feelings. To which Vanraj will say that he wants to reach his goal, love has no meaning for him.

On the other hand Vanraj is also ready to shift to Mumbai. Vanraj will tell Kavya that he is going to live in Mumbai. Hearing this, Kavya will tell him that he can go away but cannot remove Kavya from his life. Hearing this, Vanraj’s senses will fly away.

Let us tell you that in the episode of February 1, it was shown that Bapuji is also angry with Vanraj. Bapuji clearly tells him that he is upset because of Vanraj. Along with this, he asks why he wants to go to Mumbai. On which he says that he will have to go to Mumbai in connection with business.

After this Bapuji explains to him that he should concentrate on his work. Vanraj tells them that they don’t need to worry about Malvika. He will assure them that Malvika is only his business partner. Vanraj suspects that Kavya has asked Bapuji to talk to Vanraj.