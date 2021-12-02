Anupama: Now back Anuj Kapadia’s ex-girlfriend, a new twist in Anupama’s life, this actress’s entry in the show

Major twist is about to come in the show Anupama. Anuj Kapadia’s ex-girlfriend is about to enter the show. Now Anuj’s ex on the show will tell Anupama how to impress her and win her heart. According to the reports, Aneri Vajani’s entry in the show Anupama is about to take place. Aneri will be seen as Anuj’s ex during this time. Earlier, Aneri was seen in Pavitra Bhagya.

The Shah family is also looking very happy. It was shown in the last episode that the fight between Bapuji and Ba escalated, after which the whole family was torn apart. However, later all the family members understood that they were all scattered in different directions. Later Anupama tried to re-thread everything like a thread. But Kavya is rotting seeing all this because she could not succeed in her plans.

While Kavya felt that Baa and Veer would get angry on her due to the closeness of Anupama and Anuj, after being evicted from the house, she would not look back at Anupama. Nothing like this happened. Ulta Baa specially invited Anuj on his 50th wedding anniversary. At the same time, Veer also warmly welcomed Anuj and his father. Anupama was also very happy seeing this. During this, Anupama was heard saying that she is happy today because her friends were never respected in this house. But today he is very happy with the respect that Baa and other family members have given to Anuj.

At the same time, Kavya was seen saying that she took away everything from Anupama, yet she is happy, and she has everything, yet she is sad. In the coming episodes, Veer will now enjoy Kavya well. Kavya got down from Veer’s mind after the betrayal by Kavya with the Shah family in the past. Veer is now going to do something that will make Kavya a fool and the papers of the house will again be in the name of Maa Bapuji.

