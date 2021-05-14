Anupama Ovary Tumor is At Critical Stage As Anupama-Vanraj





Anupama Main Twist: Within the upcoming episode of Anupama, viewers will lastly witness the much-awaited divorce of Anupama. As Vanraj’s palms tremble whereas signing the divorce papers, Anupama takes the lead and indicators the papers. Quickly, they’re granted a divorce. After the divorce, she additionally returns her mangalsutra to Vanraj saying that since their relationship has come to an finish, it is only a thread now. Followers have been questioning what twist will happen after divorce or if Anupama will begin to reside individually. Properly, a significant twist is positively ready as Vanraj and Anupama return to the resort after getting divorced. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Shoots With out Make-up, Says ‘Problem is Being 40 Plus And Use no Make-up’

As Anupama and Vanraj signal the divorce papers, Advait acquired the superior report of Anupama. When he checked the report, Advait bought to know that Anupama’s ovary tumor is at a essential stage. When Vanraj and Anupama return to the resort, Advait informs Vanraj about the identical leaving him to interrupt down fully. Additionally Learn – Rupali Ganguly Breaks Silence on Anupamaa Slipping Off TRP Charts: ‘Achchi Baat Hai…’

Properly, it is nonetheless unknown if Vanraj will inform about Anupama’s essential stage to Anupama and the household.

In the meantime, then again, Kavya, who is completely happy about divorce being finalised, can even have a setback. Even after divorce, Vanraj will likely be seen spending extra time with Anupama and attempt to pacify her to begin a brand new love story together with her. It will likely be attention-grabbing to look at what tips will Kavya play to seize Vanraj’s consideration.

Anupama stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.