Anupama, Preview, 15 Nov 2021: I got angry because of Anuj, insulted Bapuji in front of everyone; Now Anupama took an important decision

Anupama: The matter worsened when the celebration was going on at Anupama’s house, Anupama’s children were also present in that celebration. While Anuj and his father were also involved in that celebration.

Bapuji’s ego has been hurt because of Ba in Star Plus show Anupama. Baa has done all this out of anger. In such a situation, now Bapuji is not ready to go home. He has become a fetish, while his daughter-in-law, daughter Anupama has come forward to support Bapuji in this difficult time. Anupama has decided that she will keep her Bapuji with her in her new home and serve him.

Actually, the matter worsened when the celebration was going on at Anupama’s house, Anupama’s children were also present in that celebration. At the same time, Anuj and his father were also involved in that celebration. Then Baa reached there and seeing the atmosphere, she got furious. Baa angrily asked Anuj to clear his ‘nefarious’ relationship by filling the demand of Anupama. Ba accused Anuj and Anupama’s relationship and said, “Love without relationship is debauchery, so fill this vermilion on Anupama’s demand and make it the home Lakshmi of your house.”

At the same time, Anuj also gave a solid answer to Baa. When Anuj took the red vaccine in his hand, seeing which Anupama was terrified. But later Anuj tilaked that vaccine on Anupama’s forehead. Also said that he can make Anupama a goddess by applying tilak, he cannot make a wife by filling vermilion in demand.

Bapuji and Anupama are very happy with this talk of Anuj and Baa’s face goes down. In such a situation, when Baa sees Bapuji, she gets angry at him in front of everyone. Baa loses her cool and insults Bapuji a lot in front of all the little people in the house. Bapuji cannot bear all this and breaks down in front of everyone. As Bapuji kneels on the ground Anupama moves to handle him and says that Bapuji will be with me now.

Now what will happen next? Will Anupama be able to bring back the lost honor of Bapuji? Will Baa be able to understand whom she is supporting and whom she is obeying? When Veer comes back home, how will he react by not finding Bapuji at home? This is going to be very interesting to know.