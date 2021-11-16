Anupama Preview 16 Nov 2021, Spoiler Alert, Star Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar: Anupama, unable to bear Bapuji’s disdain, will teach Baa a lesson!

The show Anupama is currently maintaining its place on the top 5 in terms of TRP. Viewers are very fond of watching this show. In the show, Baa has scorned Bapuji in front of the whole family without thinking about his honor. Which has become beyond the tolerance of Anupama. While Leela points fingers at Anupama’s character, Anuj asks Anuj to give a name to their relationship by filling vermilion in Anupama’s demand. But Anuj also gave a befitting reply to Baa, after which Baa’s mouth became smaller.

But all the anger of this matter was taken out on Bapuji. Leela targets Bapuji because Baa knows that Anupama’s life resides in Bapuji. In such a situation, Leela unknowingly told her husband a lot. Leela told Bapuji that it is because of him that she has to see this day today, and her daughter-in-law is with some other man.

When Bapuji is unable to hear this for his daughter-in-law, Anupama Bahu, he opposes this. In such a situation, Leela becomes Chandi and shouts that from today you will not say anything because you are not worth speaking. Now that will happen whatever I say and you will just nod and say yes.

Hearing all this, Bapuji breaks down badly and falls on the ground. Here, in a fit of rage, Leela destroys the lamp in the factory. The lamp was lit by Anupama, so Leela starts sabotaging after going to the factory.

Now Bapuji is unable to lift his head, so Anupama gives him her support and decides to bring him home. She takes Bapuji to her home and makes her lie on the bed to rest. As soon as Anupama covers Bapuji, Bapuji says in his sleep that ‘I am of no use. I am of no use.’

Upon hearing this, Anupama realizes that Bapuji’s self-esteem has been hit hard. How to get them out of this? Thinking of this, Anupama cries and runs out of the room. Then Anuj comes there and takes care of Anupama. He encourages Anupama and says that if you are with Bapuji then everything will be fine.