Anupama show kavya will try to convince baa bapuji to ask vanraj for apology

Kavya will quickly return to Vanraj’s life. Within the coming episodes it will be seen that Kavya will plead earlier than Baa and Bapuji.

Star Plus’ in style show ‘Anupama’ is quickly going to take a giant flip. After New Yr’s celebration, Kavya has left Shah Home with out informing Vanraj. It’s reported that Kavya will quickly return to Vanraj’s life. Within the coming episodes it will be seen that Kavya will plead earlier than Baa and Bapuji. She will be seen asking Vanraj to convince him to give second likelihood to his marriage.

Kavya will inform Baa-Bapuji that she is trying for a job for herself in Mumbai, in order that she will be able to stand on her personal toes and deal with herself. Alternatively, Vanraj has no concept that Kavya is clearing her method by contacting her father-Bapuji. Ba-Bapuji will ask Kavya to return house and never take any flawed step even by mistake.

Twist will are available in Pakhi’s life: Lately Pakhi is in a relationship with a person older than her age. Her boyfriend lives within the US and he or she desires to be with him, for which Pakhi will lie to Anupama that she desires to pursue a profession. For this he has to exit for additional research.

Anupama is troubled by Malvika’s melancholy and tries to heal her again. Alternatively Vanraj desires to seize Anuj’s enterprise. Now it has to be seen what will occur to Anupama and Vanraj. After they come to know that their daughter is in a relationship with somebody and desires to be with him.

It’s being advised that within the midst of Malvika’s troubles, the entry of her ex-husband and boyfriend might also occur within the show quickly, which will additionally threaten Malvika’s property. Allow us to let you know that these days the main focus is on Malvika within the show. Due to which Anupama’s followers are very offended.

Together with this, it is usually being proven within the show that Vanraj and Malvika are getting nearer to one another. Within the subsequent episode, it will be seen that Malvika will feed Vanraj with rasgulla, all this will be seen by Anuj and Anupama. After which Anu will ask Vanraj to steer clear of Malvika.