Anupama Spoiler Alert, 3 Nov 2021, Preview: Anuj Kapadia confesses – is in love with Anupama, Vanraj caught the collar on hearing, what will Anupama do now! – Anupama Spoiler Alert: Anuj Kapadia confessed

Anuj Kapadia’s entry in the show has completely changed the track of the story. Now it has come out of Anuj’s mouth that he wants Anupama with all his heart.

Fans are very fond of Rupali Ganguly in the show Anupama. In such a situation, when ‘Anupama’ is happy, then the fans are happy and when Anupama is sad, the fans also become sad. There is a lot of turmoil going on in Anupama’s life at this time. Anuj Kapadia’s entry in the show has completely changed the track of the story. Now it has come out of Anuj’s mouth that he wants Anupama with all his heart.

Anuj said this in front of Anupama’s husband Vanraj, hearing which Vanraj got furious. After this Vanraj grabbed Anuj’s collar. Actually, a promo has surfaced in which Anuj Kapadia comes to Anupama’s house to meet her.

Anuj has come to meet Anupama as a friend, but seeing Anuj, Vanraj is disturbed. Vanraj says angrily to Anuj Kapadia that ‘Have you kept a friend-friend? Why doesn’t he say that Anupama loves you and you love Anupama.’

Hearing this, Anuj becomes silent. But when Vanraj grabs Anuj’s collar, his heart comes out of Anuj’s mouth in anger and he shouts – Yes, I do love Anupama. Anupama overhears this from behind. Vanraj also becomes silent. Now when everyone in the house hears this, everyone gets upset at Anupama and Anuj.

Now what will happen next? In the show, Anupama will be insulted by her family members. In such a situation, Anupama will decide to leave the house. In this decision, Bapuji will support Anupama and ask her to leave the house. During this, Baa will speak very bluntly for Anupama, while Vanraj’s second wife will also spew venom against Anupama.

Anupama will get emotional when she steps out of her house. Anupama will take off from home with her son. Now in the upcoming episodes it will be seen that Anuj will help Anupama in finding a new house.