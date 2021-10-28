Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Decides To Leave House After Fight With Vanraj And Baa

Anupama: Another blast is going to happen in the life of Anupama i.e. Rupali Ganguly. Actually, Anupama has decided to leave the house after getting fed up with the taunts.

Star Plus’s most banging show ‘Anupama’ has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people since its inception. A few days back, Anuj’s character named Anuj was entered in ‘Anupama’, which gave a new twist to the show. Although that character also won the hearts of the audience. The special thing is that now another blast is going to happen in the show. Actually, fed up with Vanraj and Ba’s taunts, Anupama has decided to leave the house. Not only this, he also told Baa and Vanraj fiercely.

A video related to this of Anupama is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. Actually, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia had gone to Ahmedabad for work, but due to the storm on their return, they had to stay in some house. Angered by this, Vanraj and Baa decided to teach Anupama a lesson.

As soon as Anupama arrived, Baa and Vanraj got furious at her. Taking a jibe at Anupama, Vanraj said, “If you fall, you and Anuj Kapadia are together, in that night and in that room.” Hearing Vanraj’s words, Anupama got furious and said, “There is a lot of respect, the ordeal is given to Rama and not to Ravana.”

Baa also cried after hearing Anupama’s words, although Anupama stopped speaking to her too. Giving her decision, she further said, “Now if I stay in this house, then Kanha ji’s blessings, this house will not remain home. That’s why I am leaving this house.” Apart from this, it is also being said about the serial ‘Anupama’ that a new character is going to be entered in it.

Savita Prabhune, who played Archana’s mother in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ in ‘Anupama’, could be the entry. However, it is not yet clear what kind of character his character will be in the show. But it is believed that there is going to be a new twist in the life of Anupama and Anuj.