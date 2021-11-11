Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Respects Anup Love For Her Video Goes Viral On Internet

After persuading Samar, Anupama respected Anuj’s love. Not only this, she went to meet Anuj and also spoke about her heart in front of him.

Star Plus’ scintillating show ‘Anupama’ has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the audience with its story and style. These days a new twist has come in ‘Anupama’. Actually, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) confessed in front of Anupama’s (Rupali Ganguly) family that he is in love with her for the last 26 years. Anupama also listens to these words of Anuj, due to which he was shocked at first. But after persuading Samar, Anupama decided to make a fresh start. The special thing is that Anupama also respected Anuj’s love.

A video related to ‘Anupama’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which she will be seen talking to Anuj. After meeting Anuj, Anupa said such a thing that even Kapadia herself had a smile on her face. This video of the serial is winning a lot of hearts of the people as well as excitement was seen in them as well.

Anupama realized Anuj’s love after Samar explained, so that she went to meet him the next day. But due to embarrassment, Anuj could not see his eyes with Anupama. Meanwhile, Anupama said, “I had to ask something”, to which Anuj said, “What to ask?” Responding to this, he said, “Shall I speak?”

When Anuj said ‘please’, Anupama said ‘thank you’ to him and further said, “Thank you from the heart for loving me so much.” Hearing Anupama’s words, a smile came on Anuj’s face and he extended his hand of friendship towards Anupama. Let us tell you that apart from this, a twist is going to come in the life of Anuj and Anupama.

Actually, Leela Baa does not like Anupama and Anuj’s friendship, so she will blame both and ask Anuj to fulfill Anupama’s demand. However, it remains to be seen whether Anuj will fulfill his demand even after Baa’s provocation. Apart from this, there were fierce battles between Ba and Bapuji over Anupama and Anuj.